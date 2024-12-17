(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau companies triumph at finale of 2024 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards



ZHUHAI HUAFA PROPERTIES CO., LTD. LEAD AWARD-WINNING DEVELOPERS AND DESIGN PRACTICES IN THE PROPERTYGURU ASIA PROPERTY AWARDS GRAND FINAL

HONG KONG, Dec 18, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Developers and design practices from Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau emerged as regional winners at the 19th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, held on Friday, 13 December 2024 at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok.









The Grand Final followed the 11th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau), which took place earlier in the day during an exclusive luncheon and ceremony at the same venue.

Besting real estate companies across the region, Zhuhai Huafa Properties Co., Ltd. triumphed as Best Developer (Asia). The prestigious golden statuette complemented its earlier win as Best Developer (Mainland China) and accolades for the projects Shenzhen Huafa Snow World and Xi'an Huafa Lijun ‧Center Glorious during the 11th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau).

International acclaim also followed for Lead8, which claimed Best Retail Development (Asia) for MixC Changchun and Best Mixed Use Architectural Design (Asia) for K11 Shanghai, Huaihai Middle Road. These projects also won Best Retail Development (Mainland China) and Best Mixed Use Architectural Design (Mainland China) earlier in the day.

Jiang & Associates Creative Design won Best Mega Scale Office Interior Design (Asia) for ALIBABA BEIJING CHAOYANG SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY PARK, which also received the Best Office Interior Design (Mainland China) award.

Sybarite garnered Best Retail Interior Design (Asia) for SKP Chengdu, a project that earlier won Best Retail Interior Design (Mainland China).

Hong Kong and Macau developers also showcased excellence at the Grand Final. PANO HARBOUR by China Resources Land (Overseas) Limited and Poly Property (Hong Kong) Co., Limited was recognised as Best Luxury Waterfront Condo Development (Asia), following earlier wins for Best Luxury Waterfront Condo Development (Hong Kong and Macau) and Best Luxury Condo Architectural Design (Hong Kong and Macau).

Lofter Group Limited claimed Best Connectivity Condo Development (Asia) for 1 Ki Lung Street. The company was also named Best Boutique Developer (Hong Kong and Macau), with additional accolades for 1 Ki Lung Street and 2C Boundary Street.

New Orient Group took home Best Heritage Interior Design (Asia) for San Tung Fong Commerical Inn North Wing (Former Lok Kok Restaurant Building) while Lek Hang Group received Best Heritage Development (Asia) for Hotel Central Macau. Both projects were also recognised in the Hong Kong and Macau categories.

Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: "The real estate achievements recognised through our Awards in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau highlight properties that offer a glimpse into the cities of tomorrow. As developers lead the creation and adoption of green technologies, the judges noted advances in sustainable design, underscoring a commitment to ESG, as well as excellence in development.. Through these marks of excellence, we hope to make a positive contribution to the rise of quality real estate in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau."

Ken Ip, chairman of Asia MarTech Society, said:“Congratulations to all the winners in Mainland China for once again setting benchmarks in property development and design. The remarkable properties they have created-ranging from ultra-luxury residences to high-end developments, new constructions to revitalised assets, and mixed-use projects to sales galleries-reflect a truly world-class environment. These achievements highlight how far China has progressed, with structures that match the scale and ambition of its economy.”

Paul Tse, president of Macao Association of Building Contractors and Developers, said:“Hong Kong and Macau continue to be hubs for impressively built projects, as demonstrated by the outstanding quality of this year's award winners. We are particularly proud to have presented an accolade for excellence in ESG and heritage development, in line with the international community's continuing focus towards sustainable and socially responsible practices. This year's awards are also a celebration of diversity, of forward-looking developments as well as the preservation and adaptive reuse of properties embedded in tapestries of culture and history. Congratulations to all the winners.”

The independent panel of judges for Mainland China consists of Ken Ip, chairperson of the Awards in Mainland China; Coco Lin, principal and project director at B+H Consulting International Inc.; Chou Kuang Ming (Ray), founder and creative director at Vermilion Zhou Design Group; Eunice Wu, product director at China Merchants Shekou/Overseas Development Division; Fang Lei, founder at One House Design; Guo Nu, founder and design principal at AUD Architect and Urban Design; James Woo, executive director, co-head of valuation and advisory services at China Colliers; Jesse Wang, design director at F.G Studio; Luo Minjie, director of planning and design department at Sichuan Waterfront Urban and Rural Development Co., Ltd; Wang Shaoqing, founder and chief designer at CLV; Wei Jinjing, founder and chief creative director at Nature Times Art Design; and Zhong Ling, founder at DUTS design.

The independent panel of judges for Hong Kong and Macau consists of Paul Tse, chairperson of the Awards in Hong Kong and Macau; Bernie Devine, senior regional director, Asia Pacific, Yardi Systems, Inc.; Edmond Yew, vice-president, China Real Estate Chamber of Commerce (HK and International Chapter); Gregory Ku, independent property professional; Jimmy Wardhana, co-founder and principal architect, JWCC Architecture Co. Ltd; Oliver Tong, general manager, Jones Lang LaSalle Macau & Zhuhai; Vincent Cheung, founder and managing director, Vincorn Consulting and Appraisal Limited; and Yu Kam Hung, past president, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors.

The winners of the Grand Final were chosen by an independent jury, composed of the head judges of participating markets in the Awards: Thien Duong, chairperson of the Grand Final and general director, GroupGSA Vietnam (Vietnam); Ajai A Kapoor, CEO, 360 degrees – Real Estate Services (India); Cyndy Tan Jarabata, president of TAJARA Leisure & Hospitality Group Inc. (Philippines); Eddie Guillemette, CEO, Midori no Ki (Japan); Datuk Ar. Ezumi Harzani Ismail, president, Malaysian Institute of Architects: 2020-2022 (Malaysia); Ivan Lam​, executive director, international business, Charter Keck Cramer (Australia); Ken Ip, chairman, Asia MarTech Society (Mainland China); Kristin Thorsteins, co-founder & managing partner, Portman Investment Pte Ltd (Singapore); Dr. Nirmal De Silva, director and CEO, Paramount Realty (Sri Lanka); Paul Tse, president, board of directors, Macao Association of Building Contractors and Developers (Hong Kong and Macau); Sorn Seap, president, Cambodian Valuers and Estate Agents Association (Cambodia); Suphin Mechuchep, CEO, Sen X Group PCL (Thailand); and Vivin Harsanto, senior director and head of advisory, JLL Indonesia (Indonesia).

The rigorous and impartial selection process was supervised by Baicheng Tax Services – HLB China, led by Eric Dong and Ben He, alongside HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited – HLB Hong Kong, represented by Clara Ng and Jack Tien. Paul Ashburn of HLB International Real Estate Group also supervised the selection process of the Grand Final. The official supervisors are part of the“2024 Network of the Year” winner HLB International, the global network of independent professional accounting firms and business advisers.

COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS

19th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final

DEVELOPER AWARDS







Best Developer (Asia)

Zhuhai Huafa Properties Co., Ltd. – Mainland China (WINNER)

BHC Property – Australia

Home Lands Skyline (Pvt) Ltd – Sri Lanka

New World Development Company Limited – China – Hong Kong and Macau

Robinsons Land – Philippines

Signature Global (India) Limited – India

Sinar Mas Land – Indonesia

UOL Group Limited – Singapore

Best Luxury Developer (Asia)

Federal Land, Inc. – Philippines (WINNER)

Best Township Developer (Asia)

Paramount Land – Indonesia (WINNER)





Best Mixed Use Developer (Asia)

Oud Real-Estate Development Company – Saudi Arabia (WINNER)

Best Sustainable Developer (Asia)

UOL Group Limited – Singapore (WINNER)

King Square Development Co., Ltd. – Thailand

Best Industrial Developer (Asia)

Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates – Philippines (WINNER)

Best Lifestyle Developer (Asia)

TID Pte. Ltd. – Singapore (WINNER)

Best Hospitality Developer (Asia)

UOL Group Limited – Singapore (WINNER)







Best Community Developer (Asia)

Phu Long Real Estates Corporation – Vietnam (WINNER)







Best Boutique Developer (Asia)

FRX Capital Private Limited – Singapore (WINNER)

Lofter Group Limited – China – Hong Kong and Macau







Best Breakthrough Developer (Asia)

Federal Land NRE Global, Inc. – Philippines (WINNER)







DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Best Mega Township Development (Asia)

BSD City by Sinar Mas Land – Indonesia (WINNER)

Best Township Development (Asia)

Riverpark by Federal Land, Inc. – Philippines (WINNER)

Koh Pich City by OCIC Group – Cambodia

Summarecon Bogor by Summarecon Group – Indonesia







Best Mixed Use Development (Asia)

Burswood Point by Golden Sedayu – Australia (WINNER)



Gaysorn Village by Gaysorn Property Co., Ltd. - Thailand

KingsQuare by King Square Development Co., Ltd. – Thailand

Shenzhen Huafa Snow World by Zhuhai Huafa Properties Co., Ltd. – Mainland China







Best Ultra Luxury Condo Development (Asia)

The Estate Makati by SM Development Corp. and Federal Land – Philippines (WINNER)

Jianfa Zichen by Jianfa Fangdichan Jituan – Mainland China

Best Luxury Condo Development (Asia)

Meyer Blue by UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group Limited – Singapore (WINNER)

R&F Princess Cove Phase 2 - Seine Region by R&F Development Sdn Bhd. – Malaysia

The Seasons Residences by Sunshine Fort North Bonifacio Realty Development Corporation – Philippines

Waterdale Residencies, bordering Colombo 7 by Home Lands Skyline (Pvt) Ltd – Sri Lanka







Best High End Condo Development (Asia)

Viento at Cerca by Alveo Land – Philippines (WINNER)

Cerule at Solinea by Alveo Land – Philippines

Xi'an Huafa Lijun ‧Center Glorous by Zhuhai Huafa Properties Co., Ltd. – Mainland China

Best Condo Development (Asia)

The Estate Makati by SM Development Corp. and Federal Land – Philippines (WINNER)

BLVD by OSK Property – Australia

Lentor Mansion by GuocoLand and Hong Leong Holdings Limited – Singapore

The Pavilia Forest by Joint Venture by New World Development Company Limited & Far East Consortium International Limited – China – Hong Kong and Macau















Best Mid End Condo Development (Asia)

Helix2 @ PJ South by Eupe Corporation Berhad – Malaysia (WINNER)

Aspen Peak by Rumapadu by Harmas Land & Integrasi Transit Jakarta (ITJ) – Indonesia

Best Completed Condo Development (Asia)

The Park 2 Pavilion Bukit Jalil by Malton Berhad – Malaysia (WINNER)

Best Luxury Waterfront Condo Development (Asia)

PANO HARBOUR by China Resources Land (Overseas) Limited and Poly Property (Hong Kong) Co., Limited – China – Hong Kong and Macau (WINNER)

Meyer Blue by UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group Limited – Singapore

Best Waterfront Condo Development (Asia)

Eaton Park by Gamuda Land – Vietnam (WINNER)

Oceana Beach Resort Apartments & Villas - Wadduwa by Home Lands Skyline (Pvt) Ltd – Sri Lanka

The Residences at Terrazas de Punta Fuego by Landco Pacific Corporation – Philippines

























Best Connectivity Condo Development (Asia)

1 Ki Lung Street by Lofter Group Limited – China – Hong Kong and Macau (WINNER)







Best TOD Condo Development (Asia)

LRT City Cibubur by PT Adhi Commuter Properti Tbk. – Indonesia (WINNER)









Best Investment Condo Development (Asia)

Elements at Carousel by Jean Yip Developments – Australia (WINNER)

Best Lifestyle Condo Development (Asia)

The Residences at The Westin Manila by RLC Residences – Philippines (WINNER)

Best Eco Friendly Condo Development (Asia)

Alfa Bangsar by City Motors Group – Malaysia (WINNER)

Best Ultra Luxury Housing / Landed Development (Asia)

BuGaan Pattanakarn by Sansiri Public Company Limited – Thailand (WINNER)







Best Luxury Housing / Landed Development (Asia)

Narasiri Phahol-Watcharapol by Sansiri Public Company Limited – Thailand (WINNER)



Best Housing / Landed Development (Asia)

Grand Tsuru Niseko by Niseko Woodlands Limited – Japan (WINNER)

Kisin by Yoichi Dreams – Japan

Mount Rosie Signature Collection by FRX Capital Private Limited – Singapore

























Best Mid End Housing / Landed Development (Asia)

The City Rama5-Nakhon In by AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited – Thailand (WINNER)

Leonora at Summarecon Serpong by Summarecon Group – Indonesia







Best Affordable Housing / Landed Development (Asia)

Avisa Residences, Tropicana Alam by Tropicana Corporation Berhad – Malaysia (WINNER)

Britania Bekasi by PT. Mekar Agung Sejahtera – Indonesia

Spring Residence at Spring City, Sentul City by PT Sentul City Tbk – Indonesia

Villa Natura by Eupe Corporation Berhad – Malaysia







Best Completed Housing / Landed Development (Asia)

Flora at Summarecon Bandung by Summarecon Group – Indonesia (WINNER)







Best Waterfront Housing / Landed Development (Asia)

By the Waters by Suryam Developers LLP – India (WINNER)

Best Investment Housing Development (Asia)

Iconia Garden Residence by Gunung Impian Development Sdn Bhd – Malaysia (WINNER)

Best Branded Residential Development (Asia)

Quayside JBCC by Bangsar Heights Pavilion – Malaysia (WINNER)

The Residences at The Westin Manila by RLC Residences – Philippines















Best Luxury Townhouse Development (Asia)

Mercer by BHC Property – Australia (WINNER)

Best Townhouse Development (Asia)

Chatswood Garden by FY Property, Kooringa Group, MA Financial, CPDM – Australia (WINNER)















Best Smart Home Development (Asia)

Sanubari @ Bandar Dato Onn by JLand Group Sdn Bhd – Malaysia (WINNER)

Best Integrated Work From Home Development (Asia)

BLVD by OSK Property – Australia (WINNER)







Best Wellness Residential Development (Asia)

BLVD by OSK Property – Australia (WINNER)

The Residences at The Westin Manila by RLC Residences – Philippines

Best Heritage Development (Asia)

Hotel Central Macau by Lek Hang Group – China – Hong Kong and Macau (WINNER)

San Tung Fong Commerical Inn North Wing (Former LokKok Restaurant Building) by New Orient Group – China – Hong Kong and Macau

Best Mega Scale Industrial Development (Asia)

Greenland International Industrial Center (GIIC) at Kota Deltamas by JV Sinar Mas Land & Sojitz Corporation – Indonesia (WINNER)

Best Industrial Development (Asia)

Serenia Industrial Park by Sime Darby Property Berhad – Malaysia (WINNER)

Light Industry & Science Park IV by Science Park of the Philippines. Inc. – Philippines

Best Green Industrial Development (Asia)

LIMA Estate by Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates – Philippines (WINNER)







Best Office Development (Asia)

The MET Corporate Towers by Triterra Sdn Bhd – Malaysia (WINNER)

83 King Lam Street by New World Development Company Limited – China – Hong Kong and Macau

Cybergate Iloilo Tower 3 by Robinsons Offices – Philippines

FourE-com Center by SM Offices by SM Prime – Philippines

JLC by Hongkong Land – Mainland China

Oriental Square by OSI by Orient Success International Investment Joint Stock Company (OSI Holdings) – Vietnam







Best Retail Development (Asia)

MixC Changchun by Lead8 – Mainland China (WINNER)

23 Paskal Shopping Center by PT Indonesian Paradise Property Tbk and Subsidiaries – Indonesia







Best Smart Building Development (Asia)

Biomedical Campus by Sinar Mas Land – Indonesia (WINNER)













Best Green Development (Asia)

Navapark by PT. Bumi Parama Wisesa, Hongkong Land & Sinar Mas Land J/V – Indonesia (WINNER)

KingsQuare Residence by King Square Development Co., Ltd. – Thailand

Signature Global Titanium SPR by Signature Global (India) Limited – India







Best Nature Integrated Development (Asia)

Lentor Mansion by GuocoLand and Hong Leong Holdings Limited – Singapore (WINNER)

Kisin by Yoichi Dreams – Japan

The Morizen at Summarecon Mutiara Makassar by Summarecon Group & Sumitomo Forestry – Indonesia















DESIGN AWARDS

Best Mega Township Masterplan Design (Asia)

Medini Innopolis by Iskandar Investment Berhad – Malaysia (WINNER)

Riverpark by Federal Land, Inc. – Philippines















Best Township Masterplan Design (Asia)

Ecovillage Saigon River by Ecopark – Vietnam (WINNER)

Paramount Petals by Paramount Land – Indonesia

Best Mixed Use Architectural Design (Asia)

K11 Shanghai, Huaihai Middle Road by Lead8 – Mainland China (WINNER)

Quayside JBCC by Bangsar Heights Pavilion – Malaysia







Best Condo Architectural Design (Asia)

Lentoria by TID Pte. Ltd. – Singapore (WINNER)

1 Ki Lung Street by Lofter Group Limited – China – Hong Kong and Macau

Lucky No. 16 by GAD Architectural Design (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. – Mainland China

Meyer Blue by UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group Limited – Singapore

PANO HARBOUR by China Resources Land (Overseas) Limited and Poly Property (Hong Kong) Co., Limited – China – Hong Kong and Macau

The Hillshore by FRX Capital Private Limited – Singapore

The Spinnaker by Landco Pacific Corporation – Philippines

Best Housing / Landed Architectural Design (Asia)

Ponderosa Callista by Berinda Group – Malaysia (WINNER)

The Links Golf Villas by PT. New Kuta Golf And Ocean View – Indonesia

The Palazzo Pinklao-Borom by AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited – Thailand

Vong Residence by V.I Land Investment Co., Ltd. – Cambodia

Best Resort Housing Architectural Design (Asia)

Kisin by Yoichi Dreams – Japan (WINNER)

Best Office Architectural Design (Asia)

APAC Tower by APAC Land – Thailand (WINNER)

GBF Center 1 by Robinsons Offices – Philippines

Juli Road No.1 by GAD Architectural Design (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. – Mainland China

THE CENDAS by S E A Holdings Limited – China – Hong Kong and Macau

Best Retail Architectural Design (Asia)

Mitsukoshi BGC by Sunshine Fort North Bonifacio Realty Development Corporation – Philippines (WINNER)



Best Condo Interior Design (Asia)

BLVD by OSK Property – Australia (WINNER)





2C Boundary Street by Lofter Group Limited – China – Hong Kong and Macau

Casa Rivera by HWCD Design – Mainland China

Century of Cultural Collection by HWCD Design – Mainland China

Best Housing / Landed Interior Design (Asia)

Salty Jim Villa by DM Projects Group – Indonesia (WINNER)

Regalità by Da Vinci Land – Singapore

Best Suburban Housing / Landed Interior Design (Asia)

Palm Springs by LP Residences Co., Ltd – Cambodia (WINNER)

Best Heritage Interior Design (Asia)

San Tung Fong Commerical Inn North Wing (Former LokKok Restaurant Building) by New Orient Group – China – Hong Kong and Macau (WINNER)



Best Mega Scale Office Interior Design (Asia)

ALIBABA BEIJING CHAOYANG SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY PARK by Jiang & Associates Creative Design – Mainland China (WINNER)

Best Office Interior Design (Asia)

GBF Center 1 by Robinsons Offices – Philippines (WINNER)

Best Co Working Space (Asia)

work Robinsons Summit Center by work

– Philippines (WINNER)

Best Retail Interior Design (Asia)

SKP Chengdu by Sybarite – Mainland China (WINNER)

Best Hospitality Interior Design (Asia)

Pan Pacific Orchard by UOL Group Limited and Pan Pacific Hotels Group – Singapore (WINNER)

Best Condo Landscape Design (Asia)

Eaton Park by Gamuda Land – Vietnam (WINNER)

1 Ki Lung Street by Lofter Group Limited – China – Hong Kong and Macau

Lentor Mansion by GuocoLand and Hong Leong Holdings Limited – Singapore

Meyer Blue by UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group Limited – Singapore















PUBLISHER'S CHOICE

PropertyGuru Icon Award

Henry T. Sy, Jr., Non-Executive Director/Chairman of the Board, SM Prime Holdings Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, SM Development Corporation (WINNER)

2024 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Mainland China)

DEVELOPER AWARD

Best Developer (Mainland China)

WINNER: Zhuhai Huafa Properties Co., Ltd.

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Best Ultra Luxury Condo Development (Mainland China)

WINNER: Jianfa Zichen by Jianfa Fangdichan Jituan

Best High End Condo Development (Mainland China)

WINNER: Xi'an Huafa Lijun ‧Center Glorous by Zhuhai Huafa Properties Co., Ltd.

Best Mixed Use Development (Mainland China)

WINNER: Shenzhen Huafa Snow World by Zhuhai Huafa Properties Co., Ltd.

Best Landmark Development (Mainland China)

WINNER: West Bund Central by Hongkong Land

HIGHLY COMMENDED: GDCEG Innovation Tower by Guangzhou Jianxin Rongfu Co., Ltd.

Best Asset Enhancement Initiative (Mainland China)

WINNER: Shanghai Hongkou Plaza by Shanghai Yuefeng Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. (CapitaLand)

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Suzhou Center Plaza by Design Power House (DPH)

Best Retail Development (Mainland China)

WINNER: MixC Changchun by Lead8

Best Office Development (Mainland China)

WINNER: JLC by Hongkong Land

HIGHLY COMMENDED: GDCEG Innovation Tower by Guangzhou Jianxin Rongfu Co., Ltd.

DESIGN AWARDS

Best Mixed Use Architectural Design (Mainland China)

WINNER: K11 Shanghai, Huaihai Middle Road by Lead8

HIGHLY COMMENDED: PRISMA Xinjia by Shanghai Xin Zhuo Real Estate Co., Ltd. & ECE

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Ring, Chengdu by Benoy

Best Luxury Condo Architectural Design (Mainland China)

WINNER: Lucky No. 16 by GAD Architectural Design (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Best Office Architectural Design (Mainland China)

WINNER: Juli Road No.1 by GAD Architectural Design (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Zhangjiang Science City Digital and Intelligent Hub · Yu Gateway by Benoy

Best Mixed Use Interior Design (Mainland China)

WINNER: PRISMA Xinjia by Shanghai Xin Zhuo Real Estate Co., Ltd. & ECE

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Shanghai Jinding Tiandi by Design Power House (DPH)

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Shenzhen Huafa Snow World by Design Power House (DPH)

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Suzhou Center Plaza by Design Power House (DPH)

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Wuhan Jinmao the Mall of Splendors by Design Power House (DPH)

Best Ultra Luxury Condo Interior Design (Mainland China)

WINNER: Century of Cultural Collection by HWCD Design

Best Waterfront Condo Interior Design (Mainland China)

WINNER: Casa Rivera by HWCD Design

Best Bespoke Residential Interior Design (Mainland China)

WINNER: The Hidden Capital City of Taoyuan by Miaojue Design

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Century Park Mansion by SlowStudio

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Minimalism Home in Beijing by Miaojue Design

Best Retail Interior Design (Mainland China)

WINNER: SKP Chengdu by Sybarite

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Shanghai Jinding Tiandi by Design Power House (DPH)

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Shenzhen Huafa Snow World by Design Power House (DPH)

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Suzhou Center Plaza by Design Power House (DPH)

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Wuhan Jinmao the Mall of Splendors by Design Power House (DPH)

Best Office Interior Design (Mainland China)

WINNER: ALIBABA BEIJING CHAOYANG SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY PARK by Jiang & Associates Creative Design

Best Bespoke Commercial Interior Design (Mainland China)

WINNER: Star Gourmet - Shanghai Hongkou Plaza by Design Power House (DPH)

Best Bespoke Hotel Interior Design (Mainland China)

WINNER: Breathing Aesthetic Resort Community in Beijing by Miaojue Design

Best Sales Gallery Interior Design (Mainland China)

WINNER: New Hong Cheng Life Experience Hall by CAN Design

2024 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Hong Kong and Macau)

DEVELOPER AWARDS

Best Developer (Hong Kong and Macau)

WINNER: New World Development Company Limited

Best Boutique Developer (Hong Kong and Macau)

WINNER: Lofter Group Limited

THE ESG DEVELOPER AWARD

Sustainable Design Award

WINNER: S E A Holdings Limited

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Best Luxury Waterfront Condo Development (Hong Kong and Macau)

WINNER: PANO HARBOUR by China Resources Land (Overseas) Limited and Poly Property (Hong Kong) Co., Limited

Best Condo Development (Hong Kong and Macau)

WINNER: The Pavilia Forest by Joint Venture by New World Development Company Limited & Far East Consortium International Limited

Best Connectivity Condo Development (Hong Kong and Macau)

WINNER: 1 Ki Lung Street by Lofter Group Limited

Best Office Development (Hong Kong and Macau)

WINNER: 83 King Lam Street by New World Development Company Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: THE CENDAS by S E A Holdings Limited

Best Heritage Hotel Restoration Development (Hong Kong and Macau)

WINNER: Hotel Central Macau by Lek Hang Group

Best Heritage Lodge Restoration Development (Hong Kong and Macau)

WINNER: San Tung Fong Commerical Inn North Wing (Former LokKok Restaurant Building) by New Orient Group

DESIGN AWARDS

Best Luxury Condo Architectural Design (Hong Kong and Macau)

WINNER: PANO HARBOUR by China Resources Land (Overseas) Limited and Poly Property (Hong Kong)

Co., Limited

Best Condo Architectural Design (Hong Kong and Macau)

WINNER: 1 Ki Lung Street by Lofter Group Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: 2C Boundary Street by Lofter Group Limited

Best Office Architectural Design (Hong Kong and Macau)

WINNER: THE CENDAS by S E A Holdings Limited

Best Condo Interior Design (Hong Kong and Macau)

WINNER: 2C Boundary Street by Lofter Group Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: 1 Ki Lung Street by Lofter Group Limited

Best Heritage Lodge Restoration Interior Design

(Hong Kong and Macau)

WINNER: San Tung Fong Commerical Inn North Wing (Former LokKok Restaurant Building) by New Orient Group

Best Condo Landscape Design (Hong Kong and Macau)

WINNER: 1 Ki Lung Street by Lofter Group Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: 2C Boundary Street by Lofter Group Limited

About PropertyGuru's Asia Property Awards

PropertyGuru's Asia Property Awards, established in 2005, are the region's most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, ethical, fair, and transparent.



In 2024, the Awards series is open to key property markets around the region. The exciting gala events welcome senior industry leaders and top media, as well as reach property agents and consumers via live streaming. Recognising excellence within each Asian market with a variety of categories, including green and sustainable development, each local awards programme will culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place after the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit during 'PropertyGuru Week' in December 2024.



For more information, please visit AsiaPropertyAwards

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia's leading1 PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 28 million property seekers2 to connect with almost 46,000 agents3 monthly to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 2.1 million real estate listings4, in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then, PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 16 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its core markets; mortgage marketplace, PropertyGuru Finance ; home services platform, Sendhelper ; a host of proprietary enterprise solutions under PropertyGuru For Business including DataSense , ValueNet , Awards , events and publications across Asia.

For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup ; PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn

(1) Based on SimilarWeb data between October 2023 and March 2024.

(2) Based on Google Analytics data between October 2023 and March 2024.

(3) Based on data between January 2024 and March 2024.

(4) Based on data between October 2023 and March 2024.

