Egypt, Saudi Arabia Explore Pharmaceutical Cooperation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Ali El-Ghamrawy, Chairperson of the Egyptian Drug Authority, hosted Saudi of and Mineral Resources Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef and his delegation at the Authority's headquarters in Mansouria to discuss enhancing bilateral collaboration in the industry.





The meeting focused on expanding cooperation in pharmaceutical production and the localization of active pharmaceutical raw materials, with the goal of achieving mutual benefits for both nations. The discussion highlighted opportunities to further integrate the economies of Egypt and Saudi Arabia, contributing to their shared strategic objectives.





El-Ghamrawy emphasized Egypt's long-standing history in pharmaceutical manufacturing and its robust infrastructure, positioning the country as a regional leader in the sector. He noted Egypt's achievement of 91.3% self-sufficiency in medicines, with an ambitious target to achieve full self-sufficiency in plasma by 2025. Additionally, he pointed out the country's 170+ pharmaceutical factories, known for their advanced technological capabilities, which supply both local and international markets.





The Egyptian Drug Authority's chairperson also expressed eagerness to strengthen ties with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority in areas of mutual interest.





In turn, Minister Alkhorayef reiterated Saudi Arabia's commitment to deepening cooperation with Egypt in pharmaceutical manufacturing and raw material localization. He emphasized the importance of this partnership in ensuring safe, reliable medicines for both nations. Alkhorayef also discussed the potential for expanding into the African market, which is rapidly growing and increasingly focused on localizing pharmaceutical production.





Highlighting Saudi Arabia's ambitions in the pharmaceutical, biological, and chemical industries, Alkhorayef noted the value of Egypt's expertise in these areas. He underscored the potential for increased investments, trade, and strengthened relations between the two countries, with a focus on boosting the pharmaceutical sector. He welcomed the ongoing collaboration between the Egyptian and Saudi drug authorities to facilitate the exchange of pharmaceutical products and promote industry growth.