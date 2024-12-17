Ukraine To Start Production Of Japanese Pickup Trucks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In cooperation with Ukrainian manufacturers, a Japanese engineering company will launch the production of pickup trucks using the SKD method on the territory of Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Yuliia Svyrydenko during a business forum, which was organized by Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to the Ukrainian Economy .

“Together with Ukrainian partners, the Japanese company is planning to start the production of pickup trucks using the semi-knock-down (SKD) method. In the future, they are planning to move to complete knock-down (CKD) production. This is a good signal to other Japanese investors that the localization of their products in Ukraine is a mutually beneficial cooperation,” Svyrydenko noted.

The SKD method provides for assembling transport vehicles from large components and units supplied by the manufacturer. This is the first stage of production localization, which may further develop into deeper localization through the CKD method.

According to Svyrydenko, more than 40 key Japanese companies operate in Ukraine. Investors are currently offered war risk insurance from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), foreign export credit agencies, and Ukraine's ECA.

The ministry mentioned that Japan had allocated about EUR 1.25 billion through the Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI) initiatives to support the Japanese companies that are willing to invest and operate on the Ukrainian market. Additionally, Japan transferred USD 36 million to the Support for Ukraine's Reconstruction and Economy Trust Fund (SURE TF).

A reminder that Ukraine will participate in Expo 2025 , one of the most prestigious global exhibition events, to be held in Osaka, Japan, from April 13 to October 13, 2025. The event is expected to attract over 160 participating countries and approximately 28 million visitors.