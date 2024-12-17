Flavor Modulator Market Is Expected To Reach $3.38 Billion, With 7.3% CAGR By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Flavor Modulator Industry

Plant-based food product growth boosts the need for flavor modulators to improve taste and texture. States Fact. MR

According to Fact, a research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Flavor Modulator Market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 1,670.6 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2034.The global flavor modulator market is benefitting from the extension of the plant-based food products as one of the major drivers. As a result of this shift toward healthier and more sustainable diets, the supply of plant-based products is on the rise. Still, such products often experience taste and texture issues with off-notes and bland flavor that is imposed by the lack of animal protein and other derived components. This has created an urgent need for better flavor modulators to improve the flavor and texture of plant-based food products. Companies, engineers and researchers are trying to come up with new and modern modulators to help satisfy these parameters and ensure a pleasant eating experience without saying no to the healthy aspects of plant based products.Flavored enhancers are, therefore, embraced in the Global Flavor Modulator Market in a responsible manner by the manufacturers in extending their reach and sales due to the already existing variations in demand. This approach is in line with the existing trends where most consumers are migrating to healthier options that are also without preservatives and such, contributing positively to the growth of the global flavor modulator market.Click to Request a Sample of this Report for Additional Market InsightsKey Takeaways from the Flavor Modulator Market Study:The global flavour modulator market is projected to grow at 7.3% CAGR and reach US$ 3,379.6 million by 2034. The market created an opportunity of US$ 1,709.0 million between 2024 to 2034North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 24.3% in 2034. Predominating market players include Givaudan SA.., Kerry Group plc & Symrise AGSalt Flavor Modulator form of Product Type is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 912.5 million between 2024 and 2034. Liquid of under Forms type expected to reach around US$ 880.4 million by 2024“As snacking becomes more prevalent, there is a growing demand for flavorful, convenient snack options that utilize flavor modulators,” says Fact analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Flavor Modulator Market:The Key Players in the Flavor Modulator Industry include Koninklijke DSM N.V.; Kerry Group plc; Ingredion Incorporated; Symrise AG; Sensient Technologies Corporation; Givaudan SA; Firmenich S.A.; International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.; Carmi Flavor and Fragrance Co. and Fragrance Co. Inc; Guangdong Zhaoqing Flavor Factory Co., Ltd.; Other Prominent PlayersDevelopment by Market Players in the Flavor Modulator Market:Kerry Group plc: In Jan 2024, Firmenich expanded its global footprint by acquiring a local flavor company in Southeast Asia. This strategic acquisition aims to bolster Firmenich's capabilities in delivering tailored flavor solutions that resonate with regional consumers, thereby enhancing its competitive edge in the fast-growing Asian market.International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF): In Feb 2024, IFF announced a collaboration with a biotech firm to develop innovative fermentation processes for flavor production. This partnership aims to create more sustainable flavor solutions while enhancing efficiency in production methods, reflecting IFF's commitment to innovation and sustainability within the flavor industry.Carmi Flavor and Fragrance Co. Inc.: In March 2024, Carmi Flavor and Fragrance Co. launched a new line of organic flavors aimed at catering to the increasing consumer preference for natural ingredients. This initiative showcases Carmi's focus on innovation and responsiveness to market trends, positioning it as a key player in the organic flavor segment.Country-wise Insights:Is China at the Top of the World's Flavor Modulator Market?The Chinese market is expected to reach US$ 192.8 million in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% until 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, this market will present an absolute potential worth US$178 million.Food modulators that improve taste rather than adding a lot of sugar, salt, and fat to food products are becoming more and more necessary in China as consumers' worries about healthy eating habits rise. There is a growing consumer sector that is willing to spend more for high-end food goods that have better nutritional value but still taste good due to the growth of the middle class and increased disposable incomes.recent advancements in tactics for targeting the Chinese food industry, where the desire for food and health concerns coexist. These market shifts are also in line with changes in the outside world, such as rising disposable income, which motivates people to select wholesome foods. For this reason, it is necessary to create cutting-edge flavoring technologies that satisfy consumer demands while also adhering to health regulations.Get a Custom Analysis for Targeted Research Solutions:What effects has China's technological development had on the markets for flavor modulators worldwide?Sales of items from the worldwide flavor modulator market are rising significantly as a result of Indian consumers' increased health consciousness and appreciation for flavors that are comparable to traditional ones. This market shift is most noticeable in urban areas where a mix of working-class and health-conscious individuals creates a special need for nutritious fast food.Changes in this sector were brought about by the rapid expansion of the processed food business and the development of sophisticated flavor modulation technologies that enable companies to reduce the amount of fat, sugar, and salt while maintaining the original flavor. The growth of the middle class in India, who can now afford and purchase healthier food items and are more aware of lifestyle disorders, is another factor driving this trend.The broader anthropological shift in Indian food consumption patterns, which combines traditional flavors with modern health requirements, can be used to measure the market's evolution. This shift has made room for taste modulation solutions that satisfy both nutritional goals and taste expectations while showcasing India's rich culinary diversity.Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global flavor modulator market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study reveals essential insights based on Product Type (Salt Flavor Modulator, Sweet Flavor Modulator, Fat Flavour Modulator), End Use (Alcoholic Beverages, on-Alcoholic Beverages, Chocolate And Confectionary, Dairy, Instant Soups And Sauces, Bakery,Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements) & Forms (Powder, Granules, Liquid ) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:Fruit Flavor Market : The global fruit flavor market is expected to grow at a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2024 to 2034, from a size of US$ 782.1 million in 2024 to a value of US$ 1.23 billion by 2034, according to Fact's most recent research analysis.Dried Fruit Market : According to a recently released Fact analysis, the global market for dried fruit is expected to reach US$ 11.39 billion by 2024. By the end of 2034, it is predicted that global sales income from dried fruit sales would reach US$ 19.46 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 5.5%.About Fact:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: ...

