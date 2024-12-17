Packaging Automation Market Outlook: 3.7% CAGR Driving Growth To US$ 52.2 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Packaging Market

Packaging Automation to Reach US$ 52.2 Bn by 2032, Growing at a 3.7% CAGR from US$ 37.5 Bn in 2023

- Transparency Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global packaging automation market was valued at US$ 37.5 Bn in 2023 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2032, reaching approximately US$ 52.2 Bn by the end of 2032.Download to explore critical insights from our Report in this sample -Analyst ViewpointThe increasing adoption of advanced packaging technologies is driving efficiency across industries, which, in turn, is propelling market growth. Automation enhances accuracy, reduces human error, and improves productivity in packaging operations. Additionally, the rapid expansion of the ecommerce sector is creating significant demand for automated solutions to optimize logistics, reduce transportation costs, and enhance fulfillment processes.Key players in the market are developing data-driven robotic systems for packaging and logistics automation, alongside dynamic and flexible solutions to cater to small parts storage and light goods logistics.Market IntroductionPackaging automation integrates advanced technology and equipment into the packaging process to boost efficiency, reduce material waste, and optimize resource allocation. It involves fully automated systems and semi-automated solutions:.Semi-automated systems: Combine automation with human intervention, making them suitable for companies with limited budgets..Fully automated systems: Pre-programmed to manage the entire process, including picking, packing, and palletizing goods for delivery.The demand for automation in packaging is increasing across industries such as food and beverages, ecommerce, healthcare, retail, and consumer goods.Market Drivers1. Increase in Efficiency through Advanced Packaging TechnologiesAutomation technologies enhance various aspects of the packaging process, including filling, labeling, sealing, and palletizing. These systems replace manual operations, resulting in improved speed, accuracy, and safety..Labor Cost Reduction: Automated systems help manufacturers reduce dependency on labor, cutting long-term costs..Waste Minimization: Technologies such as intelligent packaging enable real-time tracking and reduce material waste.For example, the food industry benefits significantly from automation to ensure compliance with safety standards. Automated systems enhance traceability, enabling manufacturers to identify and isolate defective products quickly, minimizing risks.In the pharmaceutical and chemical sectors, filling machines ensure accurate and consistent product packaging while reducing manual intervention. These machines integrate seamlessly with automated capping, sealing, and labeling systems.2. Robust Expansion in Ecommerce SectorThe ecommerce sector is witnessing rapid growth, driven by changing consumer shopping habits. Packaging automation enables businesses to:.Customize packaging to protect items during transit and improve brand presentation..Streamline fulfillment processes, expediting delivery times and improving customer satisfaction..Enhance sustainability by minimizing material waste and optimizing inventory management.Retailers are investing in advanced solutions to meet increasing demand. For instance:.In 2023, Amazon began testing automated machines to produce on-demand, made-to-measure paper bags, reducing pack volume, weight, and carbon emissions across European operations.Visit our report to explore critical insights and analysis -Regional OutlookLeading Region: EuropeEurope dominated the market in 2023, driven by growing adoption of advanced technologies, including autonomous robots and digital manufacturing systems. Key factors include:.Worker Safety: Adoption of automation to reduce manual labor risks..Sustainability: Surge in on-demand, eco-friendly packaging solutions.For instance, in November 2023, SEE (formerly Sealed Air) introduced the CRYOVAC Brand 308A CE Vertical Form-Fill-Seal System, designed for liquid packaging with improved efficiency and minimal waste.Key Developments in the Market.Swisslog Holding AG (2023): Selected as the lead integrator for Bartels-Langness' new automated warehouse project in Germany worth €13.9 Mn..Rockwell Automation & Comau Partnership (2021): Focused on offering smarter solutions for industrial robot applications..EndFlex Packaging Machinery (July 2023): Launched a turnkey system for picking, placing, and sealing bottles in cartons.Competitive LandscapeKey players in the global packaging automation market include:1.ABB Ltd.2.Rockwell Automation Inc.3.Schneider Electric SE4.Siemens AG5.Mitsubishi Electric Corporation6.Swisslog Holding AG7.Beumer Group8.Automated Packaging Systems Inc.These companies are focused on product innovation, sustainability, and automation integration to cater to dynamic market demands. Strategies include launching vision systems, flexible software, and customized packaging automation solutions across key industries.Market SegmentationBy Application.Palletizing.Labeling.Filling.Capping.Wrapping.OthersBy Type.Packaging Robots.Automated Packagers.Automated ConveyorsBy End-user.Logistics.Food & Beverages.Healthcare.Retail.Electronics.Automotive.OthersConclusionThe packaging automation market is set to grow steadily, driven by increasing efficiency through advanced technologies, rising demand in the ecommerce sector, and robust adoption of sustainable packaging solutions. Europe remains a frontrunner, with key players focusing on innovation and customization to meet evolving industry needs. As industries continue to embrace automation, significant opportunities lie in sectors like food and beverages, healthcare, and logistics, propelling market expansion over the next decade.Examine key highlights and takeaways from our Report in this sample –More From Transparency Market ResearchCollapsible Metal Tubes MarketJuice Packaging MarketAbout Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.Contact:Transparency Market Research Inc.CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,1000 N. West Street,Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USATel: +1-518-618-1030USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453Website:Email: ...Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube

Atil Chaudhari

Transparency Market Research Inc.

+1 518-618-1030

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.