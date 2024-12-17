Nicklaus Children's Hospital Earns 2024 Leapfrog Top Hospital Award For Outstanding Quality And Safety

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Highlighting its nationally recognized achievements in patient safety and quality, Nicklaus Children's Hospital was named a Top Children's Hospital by The Leapfrog Group. Announced today, the Leapfrog Top Hospital award is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive awards American hospitals can receive. The Top Hospital designation is bestowed by The Leapfrog Group , a national organization of employers and other purchasers known as the toughest standard-setters for care safety and quality. Top Hospitals will be honored tonight at the 2024 Leapfrog Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C.

"For the third year in a row, we have the honor of being recognized as a Leapfrog Top Children's Hospital," said Matthew A. Love, president and CEO of Nicklaus Children's Health System, parent organization of the hospital. "This recognition highlights the unwavering dedication from our clinical and support teams of ensuring patient safety and compassionate care to the children and families we serve."

The quality of patient care across many areas of hospital performance is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, practices for safer surgery, maternity care and the hospital's capacity to prevent medication errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year's Top Hospital Methodology .

"Protecting patients from preventable harm is central to The Leapfrog Group's mission," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "Nicklaus Children's Hospital has set the standard for patient safety, earning the prestigious distinction of a Top Hospital. This elite honor reflects the exceptional efforts of the entire team and places Nicklaus Children's among the nation's elite in health care. Congratulations to all who made this remarkable achievement possible."

To qualify for the distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest standards for quality and patient safety, and achieve top performance in their category. To see the full list of institutions honored as 2024 Top Hospitals, visit .

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers,

The Leapfrog Group

is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The flagship

Leapfrog Hospital Survey

and new

Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey

collect and

transparently report

hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The

Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade , Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

For more,

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Where Your Child Matters Most TM

Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's #1 nonprofit, freestanding specialty licensed hospital exclusively for children. With more than 850 physicians, including over 500 pediatric subspecialists, the hospital and its network of outpatient centers and offices serve close to 70% of children in the Miami market. The only hospital "where your child matters mostTM," Nicklaus Children's is home to the region's most advanced Kenneth C. Griffin Surgical Tower, and its centers of excellence Helen & Jacob Shaham Cancer & Blood Disorders Institute, the Nicklaus Children's Orthopedics, Sports Health and Spine Institute, Nicklaus Children's Brain Institute and Nicklaus Children's Heart Institute. The Nicklaus Children's Hospital's Transfer Center, Nick4Kids, and LifeFlight are responsible for transporting and saving close to 5,000 lives a year. Our 307-bed hospital, which is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine, has many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. Nicklaus Children's is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and since 2003 has been designated an American Nursing Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit

