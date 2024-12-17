Military Official Emphasizes Depth Of Kuwaiti-Bangladeshi Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- A senior Kuwaiti military official re-affirmed on Tuesday the strength of the deep-rooted Kuwaiti-Bangladeshi relations.

Major General Ahmad Al-Shanfa, head of the Kuwaiti National Military Service Department, made this affirmation, in speech he delivered on behalf of the Undersecretary of the General Chief of Staff of the Air Vice-Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, during a ceremony held by the Bangladeshi embassy in Kuwait to mark the 53rd anniversary of the Bangladesh Day.

Maj. Gen. Al-Shanfa recalled with appreciation the Bangladeshi armed forces' participation in the international coalition to liberate Kuwait from the Iraqi occupation in 1990s.

He hailed the friendly relations between the two countries which resulted in several agreements and memoranda of understanding for cooperation in a variety of domains.

Al-Shanfa noted that the defense cooperation between Kuwait and Bangladesh has been growing and the two countries hold regular meetings to explore prospects and opportunities for expanding it.

For his part, the Defense Attache at the Bangladeshi embassy in Kuwait Brigadier General Rakibul Karim Chowdhury hailed the strong friendship bonds linking the two Asian countries and the fruitful cooperation between them in different domains particularly in the military and defense sectors. (end)

