(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, a total of 88 combat clashes have occurred on the frontline, with the heaviest fighting concentrated in the Pokrovsk, Siversk, and Kurakhove directions.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the of Ukraine reported this on at 16:00 on December 18.

Ukraine's Defense Forces are successfully holding back the Russians' offensive and taking measures to prevent further advances into Ukraine.

Artillery and mortar shelling targeted Vyntorivka, Petrushivka, Novodmytrivka, Popivka, and Novodmytrivka in Sumy region, Vidrodzhenivske in Kharkiv region, and Mykhalchyna Sloboda in Chernihiv region.

In the Kharkiv sector of the font, the Russian forces launched strikes using unguided rockets near Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupiansk sector , the Ukrainian defenses were attacked near Lozova.

In the Lyman sector , the Russian troops attempted seven attacks near Vyshneve, Tverdokhlibove, Zelenyi Hai, Terny, and the Serebriansky Forest. Five clashes are currently ongoing.

to

In the Siversk sector , the Russian forces are attacking the areas of Bilohorivka, Siversk, and Verkhniokamianske. The Ukrainian troops have repelled two out of eight attacks so far; battles are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Russian forces attempted attacks near Chasiv Yar and Stupochky, all of which were unsuccessful. Additionally, six guided aerial bombs were dropped near Pazeno and Vasiukivka.

In the Toretsk sector , the Russian troops are attempting to penetrate the Ukrainian defenses near Toretsk. Out of four enemy assaults, one has already been repelled, while three others continue.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Russian forces conducted 13 attempts to dislodge the Ukrainian troops from their positions near Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Novyi Trud, Novooleksiivka, Pishchane, Novoolenivka, and Novoyelyzavetivka. The Ukrainian forces have repelled six attacks so far; seven clashes are ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector , the Russian troops launched 15 assaults near Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Kurakhove, and Yantarne. Nine assaults have already been repelled.

In the Vremivka sector , the Russian forces attacked five times near Kostiantynopilske, Sukhi Yaly, Storozhove, Novosilka, and Novodarivka, with one engagement still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector , no active Russian operations have been reported today.

In the Orikhiv sector , two clashes occurred near Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the Russian forces launched one assault using strike aviation, which was unsuccessful.

50in

The Ukrainian forces continue their operations in Russia's Kursk region . Russian aircraft have dropped five guided aerial bombs on this area since morning. The Ukrainian Defense Forces have already repelled 29 attacks there, while four engagements are ongoing.

As reported earlier, the Russian troops are attempting to consolidate resources along the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal, but the Ukrainian forces are effectively countering these efforts.