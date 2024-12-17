Ineight And Project Control Academy Team Up To Advance Project Controls Best Practices

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--InEight , a leader in project controls software, and Project Control Academy (PCA), a renowned training institution for project controls, have joined forces in a strategic partnership aimed at advancing and standardizing best practices in the field of project controls. This collaboration will deliver thought leadership, standards, and practical resources – including hands-on training courses – to educate professionals about the latest and best practices in project controls.

As rapid technological change reshapes the construction industry and its project controls practices, it's crucial to stay current on the latest tools, software, and techniques. Inconsistency drives inefficiencies, creating a pressing need to develop standardized and integrated practices. The ongoing shortage of skilled project controls professionals with expertise in advanced tools and methodologies highlights the urgent need for comprehensive training and professional development to bridge this skills gap.

“Nurturing talent is essential for industry growth,” said Kamran Akbarzadeh, PhD, PMP, DTM, CEO of Project Control Academy. “By engaging industry partners in developing future training and development initiatives, we empower project professionals to acquire new skills, bridge knowledge gaps, and embark on their digital journey with clarity, confidence, and a common understanding of best practices.”

InEight is excited to partner with PCA to advance industry practices by sharing technology expertise.

"Successfully delivering complex construction projects is getting harder, not easier," said Brad Barth, CPO of InEight. "We value the vital work that PCA is doing in our industry to train and develop project controls professionals, and we look forward to working together to bring more control and certainty to construction projects globally."

"This partnership marks a pivotal step toward shaping the future of project controls," said Shohreh Ghorbani, Founder of Project Control Academy. "By uniting InEight's technological expertise with the educational excellence of PCA, we aim to empower project professionals with the tools and knowledge to overcome today's challenges, adapt to emerging technologies, and drive innovation that will redefine the industry for generations to come.”

Together, InEight and PCA are shaping the future by leveraging cutting-edge technology, and equipping professionals with the tools and knowledge needed to drive efficiency, innovation, and success in an increasingly digital industry.

About InEight

InEight is a leader in construction project controls software, empowering over 850 companies taking on challenging projects in industries including construction and engineering; transportation infrastructure; mining; water; power and renewables; and oil, gas and chemical. Uniquely suited to capital construction and other complex work, our integrated, modular software manages projects worth over $1 trillion globally, taking control of project information management, costs, schedules, contracts, and construction operations, and delivering insights with advanced analytics and AI. InEight's solutions adapt and scale to meet the dynamic needs of modern construction, driving operational excellence and successful project outcomes. For more information, follow InEight on LinkedIn or visit InEight .

About Project Control Academy

Project Control Academy, based in Texas, United States, proudly serves project professionals from over 175 countries worldwide. Project Control Academy was established with a single purpose in mind: To fill the education gap in the project controls field by providing premier training, resources, and expert guidance in project controls and project leadership.

Today, PCA is the leading educational provider of comprehensive online training programs in project controls, serving clients globally. PCA provides world class training services to project professionals and leaders who are willing to take their projects (and organizations) to remarkable levels of performance, productivity, and profit. For more information, follow PCA on LinkedIn or visit projectcontrolacademy .

