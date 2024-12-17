Ty Warner's Beanie Bouncers: A New Holiday Sensation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ty Warner, the visionary creator behind the iconic Beanie Babies, has once again captured the magic of play with an innovative twist on the world's most popular toy: the bouncing ball.

Beanie Bouncers are a plush, bouncy invention poised to take the holiday season by storm.



Beanie Bouncers will be on display Monday, December 16th through Sunday, December 22nd in grand style in a dazzling winter wonderland activation on the Exosphere – the exterior of Sphere in Las Vegas. This exciting activation will bring to life the magic of these versatile toys, combining festive fun with Ty Warner's signature creativity.

"Beanie Bouncers are the perfect, affordable gift for children of all ages offering new possibilities for creative and active play away from their screens," said Warner. "Kids can invent games and create stories about why they bounce so high. This is a plush toy you can toss, catch, bounce, roll, kick, bowl, and collect. Sky's the limit!" Warner added.

To celebrate their arrival, Beanie Bouncers will star in an enchanting snow globe display as part of their Las Vegas debut. Imagine a shimmering snow globe scene, as festive music fills the air, a snowman comes to life revealing Beanie Bouncers joyfully bouncing through glistening snowflakes alongside a twinkling Christmas tree.

Playful chaos in a dazzling animation.

Beanie Bouncers reinvent the classic bouncing ball with unmatched plush softness and an incredible sky-high bounce. They're the perfect gift for every stocking and they offer affordable joy at just $5.99. They are available in specialty stores nationwide. "When I show our little customers the bouncers and they realize that they bounce, their eyes get big and their faces fill with excitement. It's one of the best feelings as a store owner to provide such a pure joyous moment in their day like that," said Peyton Marchman the owner of Hey Day Kids in Jacksonville, Fl



The four-inch collectible Beanie Bouncers come in 12 initial characters: Gilbert (a giraffe), Fins (a shark), Buzzy (a bee), Swish (an axolotl), Leggy (an octopus), Katy (a koala), Checkers (a panda), Mystic (a dragon), Banana (a chimp), Sammy (a Siamese cat), Purry (a cat), Spots (a leopard). Collect them all!

About Ty Warner

Ty Warner is an American toy manufacturer and owner of luxury hotels worldwide. He is Chairman, CEO, and founder of Ty Inc, the largest manufacturer of soft toys in the world. A philanthropist, Warner has donated more than $300 million to a variety of charities. Most recently, Warner released Aloha the Maui Bear, a Beanie Baby all profits from which are donated to the American Red Cross to help those affected by the Hawaii wildfires. In 2020, the United Way Worldwide COVID-19 Fund received 100% of the profits from the sale of Hope, a limited-edition praying bear. In addition, Warner was the first to organize and prepare his Four Seasons Hotel New York as a safe haven for first responders during the pandemic. He made it possible for doctors and nurses working the frontlines to reside at the Four Seasons Hotel New York free of charge. This prevented unnecessary COVID exposure to their families and loved ones, reduced extensive travel to and from the city and allowed first responders the much-needed rest from their exhausting schedules.

Other charities that have benefitted from Warner's philanthropy efforts include Children's Hunger Fund, World Vision, Toy Bank, International Toy Bank, Today Show, Children's Miracle Network, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Toys for Tots, Princess of Wales Foundation, Andre Agassi Foundation, American Red Cross, Save the Children, Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, NY Police and Fire Widow's Fund, Ronald McDonald House, USO, Mayo Clinic and UNICEF.







