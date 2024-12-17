(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BIS, a pioneer in intelligent document processing, today announced that Funeral Directors Life (FDL) has been named the 2024 Grooper Client of the Year.

FDL was recognized for its exceptional implementation of Grooper AI acceleration in contract processing, demonstrating a commitment to innovation, operational efficiency, improving the lives of others, and a shared vision for Grooper's use of AI in data extraction.

BIS CEO Dan Rotelli presents the 2024 Grooper Client of the Year Award to Funeral Directors Life for their implementation of AI Handwriting Recognition. Pictured from left to right are Patrick Walker, Dan Rotelli, Kyle Swearingen, and Matt Cloud. Thousands of users use Grooper every day for AI acceleration, resulting in millions of pages processed that contain billions of data fields. Such results wouldn't be possible if it wasn't for AI. Grooper is the AI tool to solve your problems.

FDL is dedicated to simplifying the lives of funeral directors and their staff through innovative technology solutions. By automating manual tasks, FDL enables funeral homes to focus on providing compassionate care to grieving families.

"This is true, tangible business transformation through AI that lives up to the hype. Grooper helps you leverage the best AI technologies to solve problems and provide immediate time to value," said BIS CEO Dan Rotelli. "This award is proof of a commitment to excellence of the Funeral Directors Life team and their partnership with Grooper."

A Contract Processing Challenge

One of the many areas FDL sought to improve was contract processing. While digital contracts were easily integrated into their case management software, Passare, handwritten contracts presented a significant bottleneck.

Manual data entry was time-consuming and prone to errors, which forced FDL to only capture a minimum amount of data from handwritten documents.

Grooper: The Solution for AI Handwriting Recognition and Capture

To address these challenges, FDL considered many options, but chose Grooper for its advanced document processing capabilities, intuitive interface, comprehensive training, numerous deployment options, and for the ease of doing business with the Grooper team.

Grooper's advanced AI handwriting recognition technology and seamless integration with Hyland products, particularly OnBase, made it the best choice for data capture.

"The document capture side of things can be a nightmare to solve because we have 20 different types of documents with a lot of handwriting on them," said Kyle Swearingen, FDL's Vice President of Development.

"But we're reducing the time it takes to key a contract, and we're capturing more data. It's a huge time saver."

Prior to using Grooper automation, they were extracting three fields manually per document. Now, they are getting 30 fields.

Key Benefits of Grooper Implementation:



75% Time Savings: Automated data entry reduced processing time from eight minutes per contract to just two.

Improved Productivity: Grooper's handwriting recognition alone minimized errors and vastly improved data integrity, nearly eliminating manual work to correct bad data.

10x More Handwritten Data: Automation allowed FDL to extract 30 fields per contract, 10 times more than they were able to extract manually.

Increased Accuracy with AI: FDL then implemented Grooper's AI Extract on top of handwriting recognition and immediately improved accuracy by an additional 15%. This LLM integration brought accuracy to over 80%.



Improved Efficiency: FDL saves more than 1,900 hours of manual data entry annually.

Cost Reduction: The automation solution will save over $50k in the first year. New Horizons: FDL is extracting data from unstructured documents that were impossible to automate without AI Extract.

A Positive Impact on Funeral Homes

By automating contract processing, FDL has empowered funeral homes to streamline their operations and provide better service to grieving families. The time saved allows funeral directors to focus on offering compassionate care and support during difficult times.

About BIS and Grooper

BIS is a leading provider of intelligent document processing software and technology solutions. Its flagship AI accelerator product, Grooper, empowers organizations to automate document-intensive processes, improve efficiency, and gain valuable insights from their data.

With a focus on innovation and customer success, BIS is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive business growth. To get more information on this AI implementation, go to .

