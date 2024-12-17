Situation In Kharkiv Region Difficult, Yet Controlled By AFU Military Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation on the Kharkiv front remains difficult, yet controlled by Ukraine's Defense Forces.

This was stated by Yevhenii Romanov, Spokesperson for the Kharkiv Operational and Tactical Group of Troops, during a televised broadcast, Ukrinform reports.

“The situation is difficult but under control. Yesterday, the enemy attempted to attack the Ukrainian defensive positions three times but failed in all attempts. These actions took place near Hlyboke and Kozacha Lopan. Additionally, Russians carried out 45 strikes using kamikaze drones and nearly 300 on the Ukrainian defensive positions,” Romanov said.

According to Romanov, the enemy lost 52 personnel over the past day, including 15 irrecoverable (killed) and 37 sanitary (wounded). Also, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed four enemy armored fighting vehicles, 10 vehicles, three pieces of special equipment, 25 drones, 55 personnel shelters and one ammunition storage point.

Romanov described the enemy's latest failed assault on Ukrainian defense positions:“They attempted to advance but ended up with four burned-out armored vehicles and 10 destroyed vehicles. Using rain, snow, and drone cover as camouflage, they tried to approach our positions closely but were detected and eliminated in time, failing to reach the defense line,” the spokesperson stated.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russians actively assault Kozatskyi and Velykyi Potomkin islands on the Dnipro.