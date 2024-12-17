HGTV DREAM HOME 2025 GIVEAWAY IN BLUFFTON, SOUTH CAROLINA NOW OPEN FOR ENTRIES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Winner Will Receive a Prize Package Valued at Over $2.2 Million

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning at 9 a.m. ET today, December 17, 2024, through 5 p.m. ET Friday, February 14, 2025, fans can enter for their chance to win HGTV® Dream Home 2025 located in Bluffton, South Carolina. The prize package, valued at over $2.2 million, includes a newly-built, fully-furnished home, and a new 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC, along with $100,000

and a 5-year of paper towels from Viva®. Eligible fans can enter daily at HGTV/Dream and FoodNetwork/HGTVDreamHome, where they will find full details, the official rules, as well as additional home features.

Unlock the charm of Lowcountry living with this timeless custom-built home, embodying coastal elegance and thoughtful design. Spanning over 3,000 square feet, this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home is a harmonious blend of classic Southern luxury and modern sophistication.

Immerse yourself in the seamless fusion of indoor and outdoor living, where earthy tones and coastal textures create a serene environment. Inside the home, the great room captivates with high ceilings and an open-concept design that seamlessly connects the kitchen, dining, and living spaces. The primary bedroom is located on the first floor, bathed in natural light and serves as a tranquil escape. The two guest bedrooms are upstairs with a cozy loft lounge offering an additional retreat. Off the kitchen is a spacious laundry room and a dedicated pet washing station ensuring everyday functionality. Situated along the fairway of Berkeley Hall, a premiere private golf community, this home is a golfer's dream. The home comes with a golf simulator and a private golf cart to elevate the leisure experience. The backyard serves as an entertainer's haven, featuring a sparkling pool, fireplace, an outdoor kitchen, a pergola, and stunning views of the course.

Bluffton, South Carolina, is a charming Lowcountry town known for its natural beauty, Southern hospitality, and vibrant community. Nestled along the May River, Bluffton is a golfer's paradise, boasting world-class courses that attract enthusiasts year-round. Its prime location-just across the bridge from Hilton Head Island and 25 miles from Savannah-makes it a convenient base for exploring nearby beaches, historic sites, and cultural attractions. Bluffton offers the best of Southern charm with the historic Old Town, unique shops, art galleries, and exceptional dining options. Enjoy the area's laid-back lifestyle, local festivals, and access to outdoor activities such as boating, kayaking, and fishing. Bluffton provides an ideal blend of small-town charm and coastal living, making it a coveted destination.

The home was built by Shoreline Construction and was designed by Court Atkins Group. The home's interior design is by Brian Patrick Flynn.

Sponsors of the HGTV Dream Home 2025 include Belgard®, Delta Faucet, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, James Hardie Building Products Inc., Mercedes-Benz USA, SimpliSafe Home Security, Sleep Number®, Trex Company LLC, VELUX® Skylights, Wayfair® and Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce.

Viewers can tune-in to the one-hour special HGTV Dream Home 2025 on Monday, January 1, 2025 at 8pm ET on HGTV, HGTV GO and Hogar de HGTV, also available on Max and discovery+ the same day.



