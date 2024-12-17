Will The Revival Of Real Estate Benefit The Construction Chemical Market? Let’S Find Out With FMI

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The construction chemical market has emerged as a critical sector in modern infrastructure and urban development. These chemicals, including admixtures, adhesives, sealants, and protective coatings, are pivotal in enhancing the quality, durability, and sustainability of construction projects. Increasing investments in infrastructure, particularly in developing economies, are significantly driving demand for construction chemicals. Government initiatives focusing on smart cities and green construction projects have further fueled this market's expansion.

Sustainability is a major focus in the industry, with a shift toward environmentally friendly products. Construction chemicals reduce resource wastage, improve energy efficiency, and minimize environmental impact. The rising popularity of green buildings has resulted in an increased adoption of chemicals that support low-carbon construction practices.

Demand Analysis: Demand for construction chemicals is being driven by rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies. Rising investments in infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges, and housing developments, particularly in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, are key contributors to market growth. Additionally, renovation and maintenance of aging infrastructure in developed regions are increasing the need for specialized construction chemicals.

Key end-user segments include residential, commercial, and industrial construction, with residential projects accounting for a significant share due to the global housing demand. The growing trend of pre-fabricated and modular construction is further bolstering demand for construction chemicals that enhance the durability and performance of these materials.

The construction chemical market is expected to grow at a modest CAGR of 5.20% through 2034, owing to the adoption of these chemicals in residential settings. The mechanization of the construction sector has also led to the construction of numerous roads, dams, buildings, shopping malls, and other structures in emerging economies like India, South Korea, Brazil, Thailand, and others. This is why, there is an excellent demand for construction chemicals, which is the reason for the market valuation to reach an expected amount of US$ 79,548.1 million by the end of 2034.

The increasing demand for construction chemicals can be attributed to the need for sustainable infrastructure development. They also help in reducing the carbon footprint of the construction process, thereby promoting environmentally friendly construction practices. With the construction industry expected to grow significantly in the coming years, the demand for construction chemicals is likely to remain strong, making it a lucrative market for investors.

supported by:

. global infrastructure expansion and consumer demand for innovation

. rising per capita disposable income influenced the population to invest more in better residential structures and a greater level of living,

. Increasing demand for public, commercial and residential buildings paired with an increasing urban population

. Growing number of buildings, roads, bridges, tunnels, and dams for the betterment of the infrastructure facility

“The construction chemical market is witnessing robust growth due to rising urbanization and infrastructure investments globally. The adoption of eco-friendly and performance-enhancing chemicals is shaping the future of this dynamic industry,” says Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Key Takeaways from Construction Chemical Market Study:



The global Construction Chemical Market is projected to grow from USD 48,209.4 million in 2024 to USD 79,548.1 million by 2034.

The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period.

Admixtures dominate the market, accounting for a substantial share due to their extensive use in concrete production.

Asia-Pacific remains the largest market, driven by rapid urbanization and infrastructure investments in countries like China and India.

Increasing adoption of green building practices and eco-friendly construction chemicals is a key trend shaping the market. Leading players are focusing on R&D to develop innovative and high-performance chemical formulations.

Development of Construction Industry in the North America Region Drives Global Growth

Significant opportunities exist in developing countries throughout the North American region, driven by rapid industrialization across developing economies in the region. In addition, increasing government, as well as foreign investments apropos of the construction activities, is further underpinning the growth of the North American construction chemicals market. Government initiatives in the countries like the US, and Canada to promote the infrastructure sector, coupled with the booming residential sector have largely facilitated the growth of the construction sector in the region, over recent years.

The rapidly increasing demand for public, commercial and residential buildings paired with the technically advanced construction industry is driving the global construction chemical market. Demands for buildings, roads, bridges, tunnels, and dams for the betterment of the infrastructure facility of the nation are further driving the market. This trend is expected to continue in the forthcoming years, thereby boosting sales of construction chemicals.

Opportunities abound in the Concrete Admixture Segment

Concrete admixtures reduce concrete construction costs by modifying the properties of hardened concrete, thereby ensuring better quality during mixing, transporting, placing, and curing. This allows users to overcome emergencies during concrete operations. Increasing construction activities of high-rise and mid-rise buildings in the residential sector around the world are estimated to accelerate the growth of the segment.

In addition, the residential application segment in the construction sector is experiencing an increase in demand for construction chemicals as a result of decreasing housing prices and rapid urbanization in various developing countries like China and India. Furthermore, the increase in government policies aimed at encouraging Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) and infrastructure over the forecast period is expected to boost the construction chemicals market's growth.

The main drivers behind the adoption of construction chemicals, particularly for building activities, are the growing awareness of the environmental risks posed by conventional buildings and changes in government legislation around the world.

Moreover, major participants in the construction chemical market are concentrating on green and sustainable materials for underground structure protection, polycarboxylate ether-based green admixtures, thermal insulation, overall building protection, cool roof treatments, and other aspects that are essential for sustainability.

Additionally, the primary factor influencing the demand for construction chemicals is that they improve the performance of structures like structural tapes, thermoset hot melts, and multi-purpose adhesives. The responsible use can alter the global residential and non-residential market and benefit the environment.

Which Trends Are Promoting The Demand For Construction Chemicals Market?

Green Construction



The importance of LEED ratings, green points, and sustainable buildings has increased among major participants in the construction sector. The environmental advantages of using these chemicals outweigh any additional costs due to construction.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) estimates that green buildings represent significant worldwide investment opportunities in the next ten years, and are anticipated to be worth $24.7 trillion by 2030.

Standard Material



The construction chemicals market is producing a wide range of solutions, such as slight modifications of standard materials and the creation of new material assemblages to highlight multifunctional features and significantly support novel materials with diverse applications.

For the foreseeable future, these factors are probably going to have a big impact on how the construction chemical market share develops.

Urbanization



Due to growing migration to cities that are urbanizing quickly, many emerging markets are doing so. An increase in per capita disposable income and a higher standard of life encourage demand for construction chemicals market. To meet the rising demand brought on by urbanization, more residential and non-residential structures are likely to be built.

What Is Impeding The Construction Chemicals Market?

Construction activities involve the use of chemicals that could produce dangerous VOCs, which can result in widespread health issues, such as skin irritation, asthma, nausea, dizziness, migraines, and eye irritation.

Dangerous VOCs like formaldehyde, acetone, and butanol are released through solid wood, caulking sealant, floor wax, and many construction chemicals used in residential construction. Government rules prohibit excessive use of construction chemicals, as VOC emissions serve as a barrier to the construction chemicals market expansion.

Construction chemical applications are crucial for maintenance projects. Demand for construction chemicals is fueled by the significance of maintaining, repairing, and improving existing structures, particularly for residential and infrastructure projects.

Growth is likely to be fueled in the next few years by investments in property development and the real estate sector's promising prospects. During the forecast period, introduction of better product offerings for enhancing performances is predicted to propel construction chemicals market growth .

Specialty cement additives, silicone caulks, polymer-based grouts and mortars, among other goods, are among them. Moreover, the technological advantage that construction chemicals offer boosts the durability and performance of structures while lowering corrosion.

For the year 2025, the UK government has set a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50%. A further estimate places the population of urban regions around the world at 200,000 people every day.

This generates a significant demand for both transportation and utility infrastructure, as well as for cheap housing. According to predictions, these trends present both considerable challenges and possibilities for businesses in the construction chemicals market sector.

One of the best innovations in the building construction sector has been the introduction of construction chemicals. The worldwide construction chemicals market is expected to change as a result of its wise application, which also benefits the environment.





Competitive Landscape in the Construction Chemical Market:

The Construction Chemical Market is characterized by intense competition among global and regional players.

Key Companies



Sika AG

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

RPM International Inc.

Fosroc International Limited

MAPEI Corporation

Arkema Group

W. R. Grace & Co.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

CHRYSO SAS

LafargeHolcim Ltd

KÖSTER BAUCHEMIE AG

Pidilite Industries Limited

Saint-Gobain

3M Company

Bostik SA

GCP Applied Technologies Cormix International Limited

These companies are focusing on strategic collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches to strengthen their market position. For instance:



BASF SE recently launched a range of eco-friendly admixtures aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of concrete production. Sika AG expanded its production facilities in Asia to cater to rising regional demand.

Recent Developments:

Construction Chemical Market Report Scope and Regional Analysis: