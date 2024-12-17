China initiates antitrust investigation into US chipmaking leader

(MENAFN) China’s anti-monopoly regulator, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), has initiated an investigation into US chipmaking giant Nvidia. The probe focuses on Nvidia’s 2019 acquisition of Israeli chip designer Mellanox Technologies, which was approved by Beijing under the condition that Nvidia would not discriminate against Chinese companies. SAMR suspects Nvidia may have violated China’s anti-monopoly laws and failed to comply with the agreement to share information about new products with rivals.



Nvidia’s shares fell more than 2% following the announcement of the investigation. The move comes amid escalating tensions between the US and China over technology and trade. Last week, the US imposed new export restrictions on chipmaking tools and software to China, while China retaliated by halting shipments of critical semiconductor manufacturing materials to the US.



The two global powers have been vying for leadership in technology, especially in the semiconductor sector, with the US increasingly tightening export controls to safeguard national security. China has criticized these moves, accusing Washington of “weaponizing” trade to undermine global markets.

