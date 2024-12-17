Côte d'Ivoire launches national immunization campaign against measles, polio

(MENAFN) Côte d'Ivoire launched a national immunization campaign on Monday aimed at vaccinating children against measles and polio. The one-week initiative specifically targets children up to 59 months old who missed their vaccinations due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Charles Koffi, a Health Ministry official, emphasized the importance of reaching these children to ensure they are protected against these preventable diseases.



The vaccination campaign will be conducted across all 113 health districts in the country, with health teams working to reach children in both urban and rural areas. In addition to measles and polio vaccines, the campaign also includes vitamin A supplementation to enhance children's immunity and overall health. The goal is to strengthen the country's vaccination coverage and reduce the risk of disease outbreaks.



Côte d'Ivoire has been proactive in addressing vaccination gaps. Between 2020 and 2023, the country conducted eight vaccination campaigns, successfully vaccinating millions of children. These efforts have been critical in maintaining public health and preventing the resurgence of diseases like measles and polio, which can have devastating effects on children.



The national immunization campaign reflects the government’s commitment to improving child health and ensuring that all children, regardless of their circumstances, receive the necessary vaccines to protect them from preventable diseases. By addressing the vaccination gaps created by the pandemic, Côte d'Ivoire is taking important steps toward safeguarding the health of future generations.

