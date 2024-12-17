Ukrainian director angers Christians by filming show in legendary monastery

(MENAFN) Ukrainian chef Evgeny Klopotenko has sparked outrage among Christians after filming an episode of his culinary show at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra, a historically significant Orthodox monastery in Kyiv. The episode, aired as a Christmas special, featured Ukrainian cuisine and included scenes filmed in the monastery's dining hall. While Klopotenko defended his decision as an effort to promote Ukrainian culture, many accused him of blasphemy, especially given the site's central role in ongoing religious tensions.



The Kiev Pechersk Lavra, a UNESCO World Heritage site, was once controlled by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC). Since the conflict with Russia began, the Ukrainian government has sought to seize the Lavra and grant control to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), a schismatic group opposed by both the UOC and the Russian Orthodox Church. Klopotenko explained that filming at the Lavra, which houses valuable records of ancient Ukrainian cuisine, was a long-awaited opportunity.



The show provoked intense backlash online, with critics accusing Klopotenko of disrespecting the sacred site. Some called the filming “disgusting,” while UOC priest Aleksandr Klimenko labeled it a “sacrilege.” Klopotenko responded by saying the filming was conducted respectfully and after consulting with the clergy, with the refectory used only for showcasing food, not cooking. He apologized for any offense caused, stating that his intention was to share something positive and uplifting.

