10.97 Lakh Trainees Under Centre’S DDU-GKY Scheme Given Jobs: Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) Under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) a total of 16.9 lakh candidates have been trained and more than 10.97 lakh candidates or 65 per cent of the total have been placed in gainful employment from FY 2014-15 till November 2024, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Under DDU-GKY, placement in the domain where training is imparted is not mandatory. The top 15 sectors under which training was imparted include textiles, retail, electronics, and hospitality, telecom, logistics and healthcare, of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan said in a written reply.

DDU-GKY guidelines provide various financial benefits to the candidates viz. Training Cost & Assessment Cost, Post Placement Support, Retention Support, Career Progression Support. Other than this, Alumni Support and Migration Support Centres also facilitate long-term employment stability. The various support provisions being provided to candidates under DDU-GKY are given in Annexure 1.

DDU-GKY guidelines provide for earmarking 50 per cent of the funds for SCs and STs. And under DDU-GKY, coverage of 15 per cent of minorities, 5 per cent of PwDs (people with disabilities) and 33 per cent of women is mandatory. The number of beneficiaries from Women, SC, ST, and PwD trained and placed during the last three years and current year under DDUGKY

An impact Study has been commissioned and the same is ongoing on the 10,97,265 candidates who have been placed for gainful employment under DDU-GKY since FY 2014-15 till November 2024, the minister said.

The minister also stated that based on the implementation experiences and suggestions from stakeholders, scheme guidelines for Deen Dayal Upadhyay Grameen Kaushalya Yojana 2.0 are made. The following measures have been incorporated under DDU-GKY 2.0: increase in placement period from a minimum of 3 months to 6 months. Funding projects based on training batches.

Upskilling and reskilling of trained candidates who have been employed for 12 months after training.

5 per cent amount separately for Innovative Projects: provision of skill loan – empanelment of agencies providing high-level training.

Making provision for self-help groups and their federation trainees to work as a project implementation unit for training and placement.