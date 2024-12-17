Türkiye’s Erdogan holds meeting with President of European Commission
Date
12/17/2024 7:06:24 AM
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a significant meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, in Ankara. The meeting, which took place at the presidential complex, marks an important moment in the ongoing diplomatic relations between Turkey and the European Union.
The presence of high-ranking officials, including Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, President Erdogan's chief advisor Akif Cagatay Kilic, along with Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, added depth and importance to the discussions.
The focus of the meeting was expected to revolve around a range of issues of mutual interest, including Turkey's EU accession process, regional security, and economic cooperation. With Turkey playing a key role in European security and global geopolitics, Erdogan and von der Leyen were expected to address ways to enhance collaboration in these areas.
In addition to political and economic matters, the leaders were anticipated to discuss the latest developments in international relations, such as the war in Ukraine, migration, and climate change, all of which are areas of shared concern. Both Turkey and the EU have a vested interest in these issues, and the meeting provided an opportunity for dialogue on how they can coordinate their efforts more effectively.
MENAFN17122024000045015839ID1109001602
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.