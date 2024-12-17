Media reports EU pledging to defy Musk’s Starlink hegemony

(MENAFN) The European Commission, alongside a consortium of three European companies, has secured a €10 billion ($10.4 billion) contract to develop a new satellite aimed at offering a European alternative to Elon Musk's Starlink. The initiative, named IRIS2, was announced on Monday by the SpaceRISE consortium, which includes French operator Eutelsat, Spain's Hispasat, and Luxembourg's SES.



The IRIS2 project, set to consist of 290 satellites, aims to ensure Europe's strategic communications autonomy. Expected to be fully operational by 2030, it will provide internet services to governments, military entities, and private customers. The European Union will invest €6 billion, while the consortium will contribute €4.1 billion, with an additional €550 million from the European Space Agency.



SES CEO Adel Al-Saleh rejected claims that Starlink has a monopoly on satellite internet, asserting that competition remains viable. Andrius Kubilius, the EU's new defense and space commissioner, described the contract as a significant step toward ensuring Europe's security and maintaining connectivity during wartime.



However, the project has faced criticism from Germany, which has expressed concerns over its high costs. Experts also warn that the EU’s satellite network could become outdated compared to SpaceX’s extensive Starlink system, which currently operates over 6,000 satellites globally. Despite these concerns, the EU is determined to move forward, emphasizing the need for secure, encrypted communications. IRIS2 joins the Galileo navigation system and the Copernicus Earth monitoring constellation as the EU’s third major space project.

