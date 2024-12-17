Qatar's Al Khor Family Park Zoo Welcomes Two Jaguars From Guyana

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Two jaguars gifted by the Cooperative Republic of Guyana have arrived in Qatar, announced the of Municipality.

The two jaguars-male and female- will be housed at the Al Khor Family Park. Citizens and residents are welcome to visit the park by booking tickets through the Oun application, said the Ministry as it shared this news on its social media.



The Ministry affirmed that two jaguars were received as part of an initiative to strengthen international cooperation to protect the environment and wildlife, and contribute to enhancing awareness of the importance of protecting and preserving rare species.

The Cooperative Republic of Guyana is known for its stunning nature and vast rainforests that form part of the Amazon Basin. The country is also home to a variety of wildlife, including the jaguar, which is considered a symbol of wildlife in the region.