5G Devices Market Key Trends And Emerging Opportunities

5G is the next-generation wireless connectivity solution that delivers users faster and most secure wireless networks. The way consumers connect, communicate, compute, and manage their linked devices, networks, and services will all alter due to 5G technology. To improve performance through high-quality communication services and quick Internet access, manufacturers of smart gadgets are incorporating 5G into smartphones, tablets, and other communication devices.

Market Dynamics Sustained Increase in the Number of Devices Drives the Global Market

The number of connected devices and endpoints has expanded significantly as a result of the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the development of new applications and business models. Tens of billions of network-capable devices might be wirelessly connected thanks to a 5G technology termed massive Machine-Type Communication (mMTC). Modern communication systems already support numerous mMTC applications. 5G might deliver data faster and with more capacity than 4G LTE. Speed is not necessarily preferable or even necessary in the Internet of Things (IoT) context, primarily because it frequently consumes more power from the end device. Therefore, the 5G NR standard will usher in new device types, such as Cat-M1 (which operates at a 1.4 MHz bandwidth) and narrowband (NB-IoT).

Anticipated Rise in Demand from the Industrial Sector Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The industrial sector stands to gain a lot from 5G. Businesses are investing in a new, densified network infrastructure with new antennas, more and smaller cells, and more potent processors. 5G is poised to lead the next generation of industrial automation by enabling multiple advances, including visual quality checks utilizing cameras, computer vision, and machine learning. Data rates of 10 Gbps are generally accepted as a reasonable estimate for when 5G is entirely commercially available.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global 5G devices market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 74.8% during the forecast period. One of the Asia-Pacific region's most extensive 5G networks is found in China. The ministry of industry and IT states that wireless modules are required for communication with IoT terminals and base stations. FG150 and FM150 from Fibocom, a provider of cellular-embedded wireless module solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), conducted the first data call and end-to-end data transmission services under China Mobile's Standalone-Structured 5G network. The 5G hub contains additional connectivity features like NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, and Zigbee 3.0 and is promoted as being easy to set up and use. Although 5G has not yet been made available in India, the device ecosystem has already started to grow.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 75.3%, generating USD 36,491.68 million during the forecast period. Many European countries have cited 5G as an essential tool for pandemic recovery. According to the "Plan de Reliance," 5G is an important area for France. Conversely, Germany views 5G as an essential tool for boosting mobile coverage and reducing white spots. The BBC News camera's link to 5G modems allows the channels to utilize the new network and the production teams to investigate various encoding strategies for compressing and decompressing the video for live playout. The EU argued that member states should have the power to forbid telecom operators deemed to represent a security risk from using critical 5G infrastructure components. Microsoft, Dell, HP, and Lenovo announced the availability of 5G-capable laptops for the European market, powered by Intel's MXM 8000 series modem.

Service providers in North America have commercially released mobile broadband-focused 5G services. The release of 5G devices that support all three frequency bands will allow the technology to be adopted early in the region. According to the Ericson Mobility Report, 80% of North American mobile subscriptions will require 5G by 2026. In addition, according to Ericsson and Rogers, a Canadian communications company, the first 5G network in Canada will be launched. The Canadian service provider also plans to leverage 3.5GHz radio waves and Ericsson Spectrum Sharing technology to launch 5G using existing 4G assets.

Key Highlights



The global 5G devices market size was valued at

USD

4.83 billion in 2024

and is projected to reach from

USD

8.45 billion in 2025

to

USD 742.8 billion by 2033 , growing at a

CAGR of

14.90% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on form factor, the global 5G devices market is bifurcated into indoor/outdoor), smartphone, hotspots, laptops, industrial grade CPE/router/gateway, and other form factors. The smartphone segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 74.2% during the forecast period.

Based on spectrum support, the global 5G devices market is bifurcated into sub-6 GHz, mmWave, and both spectrum bands. The sub-6 GHz segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global 5G devices market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 74.8% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

ZTE CorporationCisco Systems IncNokia CorporationHuawei Technologies Co. LtdSamsung Electronics Co. LtdXiaomi CorporationMotorola Mobility LLC (Lenovo Group Limited)BBK Electronics CorporationKeysight Technologies Inc. Recent Developments



In February 2022,

ZTE Corporation, a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise, and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, announced that its 5G FWA and MBB series reached the million-shipment milestone globally and officially unveiled the 4th Gen of ZTE 5G FWA and MBB family at the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022).

In May 2022,

Qualcomm launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, with clock speeds up to 3.2 GHz for major smartphone implementation. The processor features the fourth-generation Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System, bringing 5G speeds of up to 10 Gbps. August 2022- Samsung shared plans to launch more smartphones in the Indian market after recording sales of INR 600 crore in less than 12 hours for its new generation 5G-enabled foldable devices. The company would launch the devices ahead of the 5G roll-out in India in 2022.

Segmentation

By Form Factor



Modules

CPE (Indoor/Outdoor)

Smartphone

Hotspots

Laptops

Industrial Grade CPE/Router/Gateway Other Form Factors



Sub-6 GHz

mmWave Both Spectrum Bands



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific LAMEA

By Spectrum SupportBy Regions