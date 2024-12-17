Two Injured As Russian Drone Attacks Civilian Car In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked a civilian car with a drone in the suburbs of Kherson on Tuesday morning, injuring two people.

Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"In the suburbs of Kherson, Russian occupiers attacked a car with a drone at about 08:30. Two people inside were injured. A 50-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man suffered concussions, blast-related and closed craniocerebral injuries, and shrapnel wounds," Mrochko said.

He noted that the had been hospitalized.

On December 16, Russian forces attacked 30 settlements in the Kherson region, killing one person and leaving five more injured.