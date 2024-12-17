Azerbaijan's Role In COP29 Highlights Growing Global Influence, Says MEDIA Director
Date
12/17/2024 5:10:39 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
In addition to the ongoing rapid construction in our territories
freed from Occupation and the intensification of the Great Return
process, the fact that the capital, Baku, hosted the largest
global-scale event in the history of our independence-the 29th
session of the conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change-reflects the growing influence of our
state and the leadership role it plays on the international
stage.
Azernews reports that this was stated by the
Executive Director of the media Development Agency (MEDIA), Ahmed
Ismayilov, during his speech at the "Media Literacy"
conference.
He noted that the dynamic social environment of Azerbaijan and
its transformation into a global focal point have had a significant
impact on the Azerbaijani media, creating a robust information base
that has enhanced its professionalism both domestically and in
shaping the international media agenda.
"The hosting of COP29 in our country was another manifestation
of Azerbaijan's growing international reputation, as it continues
to take on new roles and responsibilities in implementing regional
and global projects.
Effective coverage of COP29, which focuses on climate
change-considered the world's number one global issue by the UN-was
crucial for properly informing society about its importance and
forming public opinion. The establishment of an efficient media and
communication mechanism for this purpose was of exceptional
importance.
Our analysis shows that all Azerbaijani media outlets
demonstrated high professionalism during this landmark event in our
country's history, providing information to both local and
international audiences.
On this occasion, we once again congratulate and thank our
journalists who carried out their professional duties at the
highest level during COP29," he said.
MENAFN17122024000195011045ID1109001291
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.