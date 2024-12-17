Azerbaijan's Role In COP29 Highlights Growing Global Influence, Says MEDIA Director

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

In addition to the ongoing rapid in our territories freed from and the intensification of the Great Return process, the fact that the capital, Baku, hosted the largest global-scale event in the history of our independence-the 29th session of the of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change-reflects the growing influence of our state and the leadership role it plays on the international stage.

Azernews reports that this was stated by the Executive Director of the Development Agency (MEDIA), Ahmed Ismayilov, during his speech at the "Media Literacy" conference.

He noted that the dynamic social environment of Azerbaijan and its transformation into a global focal point have had a significant impact on the Azerbaijani media, creating a robust information base that has enhanced its professionalism both domestically and in shaping the international media agenda.

"The hosting of COP29 in our country was another manifestation of Azerbaijan's growing international reputation, as it continues to take on new roles and responsibilities in implementing regional and global projects.

Effective coverage of COP29, which focuses on climate change-considered the world's number one global issue by the UN-was crucial for properly informing society about its importance and forming public opinion. The establishment of an efficient media and communication mechanism for this purpose was of exceptional importance.

Our analysis shows that all Azerbaijani media outlets demonstrated high professionalism during this landmark event in our country's history, providing information to both local and international audiences.

On this occasion, we once again congratulate and thank our journalists who carried out their professional duties at the highest level during COP29," he said.