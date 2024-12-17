Russia prepares for potential NATO conflict in coming decade

(MENAFN) A direct confrontation between Russia and could occur in the upcoming ten years, and the country must be ready for this eventuality, stated Defense Andrey Belousov.



Speaking during a meeting of senior defense leaders in Moscow on Monday, which was led by President Vladimir Putin, who also serves as commander-in-chief, Belousov noted that the Russian military had successfully completed its assignments in the Ukraine conflict and other regions this year amidst a “difficult struggle with the collective West.”



The ongoing tension between Moscow and the US, along with its allies, “keeps escalating and expanding,” he cautioned.



Under these circumstances, one of the primary objectives for the Russian Defense Ministry is to ensure full preparedness for any possible developments in the medium term, according to the minister.



This includes “a potential military confrontation with NATO in Europe over the next decade,” he emphasized.



Belousov clarified that such a conflict would be instigated by the US-led military alliance, not by Moscow.



The likelihood of this conflict is “evident in the decisions made at the NATO summit in July. This is also reflected in the strategic documents of the US and other NATO members,” he elaborated.

