Cold Wave Conditions Intensify In Kashmir Srinagar Records -5.3°C
Date
12/17/2024 2:07:44 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Cold wave conditions intensified in Kashmir as the minimum temperature plummeted several degrees below freezing point, causing the fringes of several water bodies including the Dal Lake here to freeze, officials said on Tuesday.
Srinagar city recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.3 degrees Celsius, down from minus 3.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, officials said.
ADVERTISEMENT
The officials also mentioned that water supply lines in many areas of the city and elsewhere in the valley were frozen due to the cold.
ADVERTISEMENT
Gulmarg, a tourist destination popular for skiing, recorded a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius, the same as the previous night.
Pahalgam, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a low of minus 6.8 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night's minus 5 degrees Celsius.
Read Also
Frozen Waterfall At Drung In Tangmarg Draws Tourists Attention
Light Snowfall Forecast for Kashmir on Dec 21-22: MeT
Konibal, a sleepy hamlet on the outskirts of Pampore town, was the coldest place in the valley, with the mercury dipping to minus 8.5 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperature in Qazigund, the gateway to Kashmir, was minus 6 degrees Celsius; North Kashmir's Kupwara recorded minus 5.6 degrees Celsius and Kokernag, in south Kashmir, recorded minus 5.7 degrees Celsius.
The Met office has forecast mainly dry weather until December 26, with the possibility of light snowfall in the higher reaches of the valley on the night of December 21-22.
However, the minimum temperature is forecast to fall further in the valley, and there will be a cold wave over many stations in the coming days, it added.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN17122024000215011059ID1109000574
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.