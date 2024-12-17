PLEIN SPORT RAMPAGE 2024 Watches Collection - Drop 4

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) PLEIN proudly unveils the RAMPAGE, where ferocity meets style in the most audacious possible way. Feel the adrenaline pumping through your veins, as the strong brand DNA is meticulously etched into every detail of this watch. From the unmistakable logo on the strap loops to the unyielding top ring, you'll know you are wearing a masterpiece of sporty extravagance.

The signature Tiger head on the crown embodies the untamed spirit that fuels the passion for sports and adventure. The colored inner ring, a perfect match to the iconic PLEIN SPORT logo on the silicone strap, screams defiance and dominance.

So, whether you're hitting the gym, tackling the trails, or taking on the urban jungle, let the RAMPAGE be your companion in every adventure.

The PLEIN SPORT Rampage is available for purchase from September online and at authorized retailers.



TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Case:

44 mm

Movement:

Seiko TMI VJ52B11T

3h quartz movement

Dial:

Black with colorful inner ring

Strap:

Black silicone strap with green, blue or white logo detail

Water Resistance:

50 meters



