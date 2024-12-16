Historic Dollar Surge Reflects Ongoing Fiscal Concerns In Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian real faces mounting pressure as the U.S. dollar reaches a historic high of R$ 6.09, reflecting ongoing fiscal uncertainties. This surge occurs despite recent interventions by the Central of Brazil aimed at stabilizing the currency.



The dollar's value increased by 1.03%, closing at R$ 6.0934, surpassing its previous record of R$ 6.0829 set just a week earlier. This rise contrasts with global trends.



The DXY index, which measures the dollar against six major currencies, fell by approximately 0.14% to 106.863 points. Domestically, concerns about Brazil's fiscal situation have intensified.



President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva claimed that he bears the most responsibility for fiscal management and criticized the high interest rates during a recent interview.



He emphasized that the government has done all it can regarding the fiscal package submitted to Congress. He also expressed frustration over interest rates exceeding 12%, calling it unjustifiable.







On December 16, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad met with Lula to address fiscal strategies. They aimed to ensure that proposed measures remain intact as they navigate legislative challenges.



Haddad reported that Lula requested detailed information to communicate effectively with party leaders and prevent dilution of the government's fiscal proposals.

Brazil's Currency Strategy

In response to the dollar's rise, the Central Bank intervened by selling over $4.6 billion through two auctions, marking its third consecutive intervention in the currency market.



One auction involved a repurchase agreement set for March 6, 2025, with a cutoff rate of 6.01%. The exchange rate for these transactions was based on a reference rate of R$ 6.0357.



The Central Bank has been proactive in adjusting monetary policy amid rising inflation expectations and signs of an overheated economy.



Last week, the Monetary Policy Committee raised the Selic rate by one percentage point to 12.25% annually. They indicated plans for additional increases in upcoming meetings scheduled for January and March 2025.



Following these developments, analysts adjusted their projections for the dollar 's value in Brazil. The median expectation now suggests it will close this year at R$ 5.99, slightly higher than previous estimates of R$ 5.95. For 2025, forecasts predict a further decrease to R$ 5.85.



As financial markets monitor the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting, anticipation grows around a potential interest rate cut in the U.S. This move could influence global currency dynamics further.

