Velvet By Unice Opens In Manhattan: Redefining Luxury Hair Extensions

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UNice, a leader in the hair industry, is thrilled to unveil Velvet by UNice , a premium collection of Remy human hair extensions and wigs designed for everyone, regardless of skill level.

Velvet by UNice Store Opening in Manhattan

Luxury Crafted for All

Velvet by UNice offers a range of I-tips, tape-ins, and micro-link extensions, all crafted from top-grade Remy hair. Known for its natural look and smooth texture, each piece is made to ensure a seamless and comfortable fit, whether you're a first-timer or a seasoned pro. With multiple lengths, textures, and shades available, Velvet by UNice makes it easy to find the perfect match for your personal style.

Manhattan Meets Velvet

Located in the heart of Chelsea, Velvet by UNice's flagship store delivers an elevated retail experience. Combining modern design with a luxury salon experience, the space is built to showcase Velvet's premium products and make shopping a seamless, enjoyable experience.

This innovative space isn't just about shopping-it's a destination where customers can explore, learn more about how to care for their hair, and have tailored services. From personalized recommendations to interactive product displays, the store invites visitors to experience the future of hair extensions in style.

Setting a New Standard

Velvet by UNice represents the culmination of UNice's commitment to quality and innovation. Backed by an integrated business model that spans research, production, and sales, Velvet maintains its promise to deliver premium products at accessible prices. By overseeing every step of the process, UNice ensures that each product meets the highest standards of quality, durability, and style.

With a focus on

inclusivity, sustainability, and craftsmanship, Velvet by UNice isn't just raising the bar for hair extensions-it's transforming the way customers experience luxury hair solutions.

About Velvet by

UNice

Velvet by UNice is a premium extension of the UNice brand, offering Remy human hair wigs and extensions designed for every skill level. With an emphasis on luxury, craftsmanship, and inclusivity, Velvet sets a new standard for high-end hair solutions, delivering premium quality and innovative designs that redefine what's possible in the beauty industry.

For media inquiries, high-resolution images, or additional information, please contact:

Phone: (646) 982-1516

Address: 150 West 26th Street, Ground Floor, New York, NY, 10001

Email: [email protected]

