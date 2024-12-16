Omar Abdullah Vows To Keep Governance In J&K Free From Political Affiliations

He urged officers to address public issues brought forth by elected representatives with seriousness and urgency.

Chairing a district review meeting in Samba, the chief minister was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, ministers Sakeena Itoo, Javed Ahmad Rana, Javid Ahmad Dar and Satish Sharma.

The meeting was also attended by District Development Council (DDC) chairperson Samba, Members of Legislative Assembly S S Slathia (Samba), Chander Prakash Ganga (Vijaypur) and Devinder Kumar Manyal (Ramgarh) – all from BJP.

Besides, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, administrative secretaries, departmental heads and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

Highlighting the importance of responsive governance, Abdullah said,“I urge all of you and your officers to address the public issues raised by MLAs with seriousness and urgency. They are elected representatives of the people and it is natural for people to expect solutions through them.

“As I have always maintained, this government, or any government, should not make decisions based on the basis of political affiliations. We must prioritise whether a project holds public utility or a public issue benefits the people. If it does, it must be processed and dealt with without delay,” he said.

Abdullah acknowledged the challenges faced by the administration this year, citing two major elections as key reasons for delayed developmental activities.

“The Parliament elections stretched over a long period and the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct brought work to a halt. Even in some areas, where the work season coincided with the elections, progress was further delayed,” he said.

Addressing the district-specific concerns, he urged the administration to expedite developmental activities and said“accelerate the pace of work as much as possible, ensuring it is executed effectively at the ground level. Efforts must focus on completing the work satisfactorily”.

He also stressed the importance of timely submission of Utilisation Certificates (UCs) for funds to be allocated by the central government.

“When we approach the central government repeatedly, whether to discuss with a minister or secure funds for Jammu and Kashmir, the common complaint is that Utility Certificates are not submitted on time. Prompt submission of UCs will ensure continuity of financial support and effective resource utilisation,” he said.

Speaking on governance, Abdullah noted the impact of the return of MLAs after 2018.

“With the return of MLAs, public expectations and pressures have significantly increased. This requires a coordinated effort to address the people's demands effectively,” he said.

The chief minister took note of key issues raised during the meeting such as progress in respect of industrial estates and installation of smart meters. He directed immediate review and resolution of issues flagged by the MLAs.

Calling drug addiction a growing menace over the past decade, Chief Minister Abdullah emphasised coordinated efforts to curb its impact.

“Despite securing international borders, the problem persists due to inflow from other areas. Addressing this issue at its source is critical for our state,” he said.

The chief minister assured action, stating that the deputy chief minister has already directed the deputy commissioners and officers to address the issue promptly.

He also addressed critical infrastructure concerns, including delays in the Katra-Amritsar-Delhi Expressway project.

He urged officials to resolve land acquisition and other bottlenecks to keep the project on track.

Touching on staffing issues, he expressed concern over vacancies in hospitals and schools due to the practice of staff attachments.

He directed officers to provide details of such cases so that corrective measures can be taken to fill posts in rural areas.

The chief minister emphasised the importance of addressing public grievances raised by DDC members, MLAs and civil society during the public outreach programme.

Following the review meeting, Abdullah conducted a redressal camp, where local residents, industrial representatives and delegations from far-flung areas submitted grievances and demands.

The chief minister assured the people that their genuine concerns would be resolved promptly.

