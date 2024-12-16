Oil: The Final Test Of The Year
12/16/2024 2:12:06 PM
The price of a barrel of WTI crude oil fell by 0.7% and was in danger of falling below $70. OPEC+ helped overcome this level at the end of last week. As predicted by observers, the cartel postponed the 'voluntary' increase in production by key members for another quarter.
