India, Sri Lanka Agree To Foster Partnership In Several Areas

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- India and Sri Lanka agreed on Monday to foster partnership in various fields of mutual interests to build a shared future.

A joint statement after talks between Prime Narendra Modi and President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Disanayaka, who arrived in New Delhi on an official visit, said both sides had comprehensive and fruitful discussions today. Both leaders reaffirmed that the India-Sri Lanka bilateral partnership is built on deep-rooted cultural and civilizational ties, geographical proximity and the people-to-people ties.

Disanayaka appreciated India's unwavering support to the people of Sri Lanka during and after the unprecedented economic crisis in 2022 and looked forward New Delhi's continued support for greater opportunities and sustained economic growth.

Modi assured India's full commitment in keeping with the special place Sri Lanka occupies in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'Security and Growth for All in the Region' vision.

Both leaders affirmed their commitment to progress the relationship to a mutually-beneficial comprehensive partnership for the well-being of the peoples of the two countries.

They acknowledged the importance of political exchanges and agreed to further intensify political engagements at leadership and ministerial levels.

"The two leaders acknowledged the positive and impactful role of India's development assistance to Sri Lanka that has significantly contributed to its socioeconomic growth. President Disanayaka appreciated India's continued support for the implementation of projects despite the ongoing debt restructuring," the joint statement said.

The left-leaning President of Sri Lanka also acknowledged India's decision to extend grant assistance for projects that were originally undertaken through lines of credit, thereby reducing the debt burden of Sri Lanka.

India promised to help in training and capacity-building and agreed to organise focused training of 1,500 Sri Lankan civil servants across ministries and departments over a period of five years and committed to explore further training programmes for Sri Lankan officials in civil, defence and legal domains.

"Disanayaka thanked Prime Minister Modi for India's support in stabilizing the Sri Lankan economy through unparalleled and multi-pronged assistance, including emergency financing and forex support worth USD four billion. He acknowledged India's crucial assistance in Sri Lanka's debt restructuring process as being instrumental in finalising the debt restructuring discussions in a timely manner," the statement noted.

Modi and Disanayaka also agreed to enhance cooperation in people-centric digitization and promote digital financial transactions. Both sides also agreed to deepen cooperation in education and technology, trade and investment, agriculture and animal husbandry, strategic and defence sectors.

"As natural partners, both leaders underscored the common challenges faced by the two countries in the Indian Ocean Region and reaffirmed their commitment to work together in countering traditional and non-traditional threats, as well as to ensure a free, open, safe and secure Indian Ocean Region". (end)

