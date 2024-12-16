Naxos Catalog Now Available On DISCO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Welcome to DISCO Naxos

- Matthias Lutzweiler, Acting CEO of Naxos GroupLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DISCO, the leading in music and management, is thrilled to announce the addition of Naxos. With one of the oldest and most comprehensive classical music catalogs, licensors around the world will now have access to delve into their rich and diverse offering with unprecedented ease. Naxos' presence on DISCO greatly streamlines the search and discovery process for music supervisors, brands, and agencies.Matthias Lutzweiler, Acting CEO of Naxos Music Group stated, "We are thrilled to join the DISCO platform. This partnership reflects our commitment to innovation and to equipping our artists and collaborators with the best tools available, opening up exciting opportunities for music supervisors and the creative community to access hundreds of thousands of tracks from the Naxos Music Group.”Martin Hewett, Head of Licensing, Naxos Music UK shared,“It's very exciting to have the Naxos catalogue featured on DISCO. The platform is designed for collaboration and having our music included will make it simple for music supervisors to search our large catalogue and find new and exciting pieces of music for their productions.”Jen Oloo, Chief Revenue Officer at DISCO, added, "We are delighted to welcome Naxos to DISCO. Their catalog not only enriches the platform, but also connects our users directly with their expert team and musicologists that bring decades of experience to help navigate the specialized world of Classical Music. It's a win for everyone involved in the creative process.”The Naxos catalog is available on DISCO effective immediately.About DISCOSince 2016, DISCO has revolutionized music and media file management, providing industry professionals with robust tools to manage, share, and pitch music seamlessly. A mission critical software for the world's music supervisors and trusted by thousands of global teams working across the music ecosystem - including major labels, film studios, and chart-topping creators - DISCO is the leading platform in digital asset management, hosting over 110 million tracks. Built by the music industry for the music industry, DISCO is committed to driving success across the music ecosystem. Learn more at disco.About NaxosNaxos, one of the world's leading classical labels, is known for recording existing and new repertoire with exceptional talent. The label has one of the largest and fastest growing catalogues with an unparalleled depth and breadth and state of the art sound. Founded in 1987, Naxos has developed an encyclopaedia of classical music.Music licensing contact: Martin Hewett: ...###

