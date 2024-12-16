North America Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market To Grow At A 10.7% CAGR, Reaching $29.15 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Research, titled,“North America Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market by Facility Size, Revenue Source, Application, Type, and Visitor Demographics: Regional Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032.” The North America family/indoor entertainment centers market size was valued at $10.86 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $29.15 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2023 to 2032.



Family entertainment center (FEC) is a family-oriented entertainment zone located in interiors of a complex, specifically designed to entertain people of all ages. Traditional amusement parks charge significantly more per person than FECs, which are mostly located in city centers for local communities. Arcades, video games, machine games, soft play zones, rides for kids, games based on AR & VR technologies, and indoor playground setups are some of the amusement possibilities available at FECs. Furthermore, FECs offer group activities such as birthday parties or host business events in addition to family-oriented entertainment.



Market players in North America family entertainment centers industry have adopted various strategies to stay ahead of the competition and provide a unique and engaging experience for visitors. One such strategy is the continuous launch of new FECs that support family activities, F&B integration, and participatory play. In March 2021, Merlin Entertainments, a leading FEC operator, announced the opening of a new Legoland Discovery Center in New Jersey, offering a range of interactive experiences, rides, and attractions.



Another strategy adopted by market players is the integration of new technologies and immersive experiences. Many family entertainment centers have incorporated augmented and virtual reality experiences, as well as interactive attractions such as escape rooms and interactive climbing walls. In 2020, Zero Latency VR, a leader in free-roam virtual reality entertainment, announced plans to open new locations across the U.S., offering visitors an immersive and interactive gaming experience. Furthermore, FECs incorporate food & beverage offerings into the experience, with many providing full-service restaurants and bars.



This has become a significant revenue driver for North America family/indoor entertainment centers market, as families are often willing to spend more money on food & beverage offerings while participating in activities. In May 2021, Dave & Buster's, a popular FEC chain, announced the launch of a new menu featuring a range of plant-based options, reflecting the growth in trend toward healthier and more sustainable food choices. Moreover, market players have invested in new games and attractions to provide a unique and memorable experience for visitors.



This includes the development of new and exciting rides, games, and interactive experiences. In August 2020, Main Event Entertainment, a chain of FECs, launched a new bowling game called HyperBowling, which combines traditional bowling with interactive games and targets. Thus, market players in the North America family/indoor entertainment centers market is focused on providing a unique and engaging experience for visitors through continuous launch of new centers, integration of new technologies & immersive experiences, food & beverage offerings, and investment in new attractions & games. The industry has constantly evolved, with market players striving to stay ahead of the competition and provide visitors with a memorable and exciting experience.



On the basis of facility size, the 1 to 10 acres segment holds the largest North America family/indoor entertainment centers market share due to the presence of large number of FECs during the North America family/indoor entertainment centers market forecast. FECs of such huge size are usually considered as theme parks or amusement parks. However, 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft. segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to rise in number of family entertainment centers integrated with arcades, restaurants, and music.



The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on North America family indoor entertainment center market. The closures of these facilities during lockdowns and restrictions on large gatherings greatly reduced their revenue streams, leading to financial challenges for many businesses. In addition, the fear of infection and concerns about social distancing have also deterred families from visiting indoor entertainment centers. However, some businesses have adapted by implementing safety measures such as frequent sanitization, reduced capacity, and online bookings, which have helped to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.



Key Findings Of The Study :



By activity area, the physical play activities segment led the North America family/indoor entertainment centers market size in terms of revenue in 2022.



By visitor demographics, the teenager (13-19) segment generated the highest revenue in 2022 in North America family/indoor entertainment centers market.



The key players profiled in the North America family/indoor entertainment centers market analysis are Bowlero, Cinergy Entertainment Group, CEC Entertainment, Inc., Dave and Buster's, Inc., Disney, IPlay America, Main Event Entertainment, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc., White Hutchinson Leisure & Learning Group, and Scene75 Entertainment Centers. Thus, these players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the North America family/indoor entertainment centers industry.



