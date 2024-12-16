Ambuja Cements Champions Inclusivity on World Disability Day 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 16 December 2024: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, commemorated World Disability Day 2024 at its Ambuja Manovikas Kendra (AMK) in Ropar, Punjab, with an event that underscored empowerment and inclusivity.

Students showcased their remarkable talents through folk dances, solo songs, and a fancy-dress competition themed around impactful social messages. Parents, community members, and dignitaries, including notable social workers and educators, joined to appreciate and support the students’ efforts.

To add further sheen to the special day, Ms. Priya, an AMK Olympian, and Ms. Paramjit Kaur, a graduate trainee from its skilling centre, were honoured at a state-level event in Punjab. Ms. Priya received the award for Best Sports Person (Female) with a Disability, while Ms. Paramjit Kaur was recognised as Best Self-Employed Female with a Disability. These awards, presented by Punjab Cabinet Minister Dr. Baljit Kaur, showcased the indomitable spirit of these individuals who inspire their communities with their dedication and achievements.

The event was a testament to Ambuja Cements' commitment to fostering inclusive growth and recognising the potential of every individual. By empowering individuals with disabilities, Ambuja Cements continues to contribute meaningfully to building an inclusive and resilient society.





