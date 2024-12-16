Tata Technologies wins two awards at Tata InnoVista 2024 for Gen AI and Full Vehicle Development Innovations

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru,16th December 2024: Tata Technologies, a global product engineering and digital services company, has been honoured with two prestigious awards at the 19th edition of Tata InnoVista, the Tata Group’s annual innovation recognition program. This recognition underscores Tata Technologies commitment to delivering transformative solutions addressing the most pressing challenges of the manufacturing industry and its vision to engineer a better world for everyone.

Tata InnoVista 2024 saw enthusiastic participation from 40 Tata companies with 16,500+ project submissions. Tata Technologies emerged victorious among 49 finalists, winning awards in the Design Honor and Implemented Innovation categories. This recognition highlights the company’s Can-Do Attitude and its One Team with Customers core value in enabling clients to realize better products and win in the marketplace. Here is a closer look at the award-winning innovations:

Design Honor - Tata Technologies received recognition for 3-wheeler to 2-wheeler convertible - an innovative 3-wheeler design that transitions seamlessly into a 2-wheeler. This pioneering solution features a tilting windshield and quick battery swap capabilities, enabling its customer to unlock a new market segment and monetize untapped opportunities.

Implemented Innovation - The collaboration with another customer on the Gen AI-powered sales assistant for CV dealerships was recognized for enhancing sales productivity and customer experience in the commercial vehicle sector with a next-gen intelligent, digital platform.

Expressing his excitement about winning two awards at Tata InnoVista, Warren Harris, MD and CEO of Tata Technologies, stated, “This recognition at Tata InnoVista is a powerful affirmation of our ability to innovate transformative solutions that redefine possibilities across the entire product value chain. From turnkey product engineering capabilities that we leveraged for the innovative 3-wheeler to 2-wheeler convertible to Gen AI-powered solutions that we leveraged for the intelligent digital sales assistant, these innovations highlight our relentless focus on embedding software and AI at the core of every solution. By doing so, we are helping our customers develop the next generation of connected, sustainable products and achieve higher operational efficiency.”

Celebrating the recognition at Tata InnoVista, Santosh Singh, President & Global Head of Marketing and Business Excellence at Tata Technologies, stated: “Tata Technologies' vision of Engineering a better world embodies our commitment to empowering our people with the tools, culture, and purpose needed to solve the manufacturing industry's biggest challenges. These wins at Tata InnoVista demonstrate how we empower our innovators to help customers develop competitive products and win in the marketplace. As we lead the AI-driven transformation of manufacturing, we invite the next generation of engineers and data scientists to join us in shaping a software-defined future and building meaningful, impactful careers at Tata Technologies.”



This recognition at Tata InnoVista underscores Tata Technologies leadership in AI-led product engineering and digital transformation, reaffirming the company’s pivotal role in shaping a more efficient, sustainable, and inclusive future for the manufacturing industry.







