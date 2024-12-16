LEGO® Gifts for Everyone This Festive Season

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, UAE – December 12th, 2024 – ‘Tis the season to spread the joy of building with LEGO® bricks! This holiday season, LEGO Middle East offers a wide range of creative and engaging gifts for everyone, from festive decorations to iconic cars. Here are a few ideas to inspire your holiday shopping:

1. LEGO City Advent Calendar: Countdown to Christmas with Daily Surprises!

Count you way down to Christmas with the LEGO City Advent Calendar! Open a door each day to reveal a cool mini-build, including festive vehicles, exciting characters, and fun accessories. This holiday tradition is the perfect way to build excitement for the big day, sparking creativity and imagination with every brick!



Price: AED 109

2. LEGO Harry Potter™ Advent Calendar: Celebrate Christmas at Hogwarts!

Celebrate the holidays with a magical twist! The LEGO Harry Potter™ Advent Calendar features 24 daily surprises transporting you to the wonderful world of Hogwarts™. Unwrap iconic locations, enchanting characters like Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Professor Dumbledore, and magical items to recreate your favourite festive moments from the Harry Potter™ movies.



Price: AED 149

3. LEGO Santa's Post Office: Build a Festive Hub for Holiday Cheer!

Help Santa prepare for his busiest night of the year! Build the charming LEGO Santa's Post Office, complete with a sorting room, a cozy fireplace, and a mailbox brimming with mail from children around the world. This delightful set also includes a sleigh, reindeer, and the adorable mini-figures of Santa, Mrs. Claus, a mail carrier, and (of course) an elf—the perfect festive display.



Price: AED 439

4. LEGO® Wreath: Deck the Halls with a Festive Build!

This delightful build features vibrant green bricks adorned with red berries and golden bows, making it a festive centrepiece for your door or dining table. Get the whole family involved in the fun as you decorate for the holidays!



Price: AED 439

5. LEGO McLaren P1™: The Ultimate Gift for Car Enthusiasts!

Give the gift of speed and style this holiday season with the incredible LEGO McLaren P1™! This detailed replica captures the sleek design and aerodynamic features of this iconic supercar down to the tiniest detail – it even has doors and a hood that open. Building this advanced model will provide a rewarding challenge for racing fans of all ages.



Price: (AED 2,099)

Quick builds, big smiles, and endless fun—these festive must-haves are available at your nearest LEGO store or at Happy holidays and happy gifting!

