Ministry Of Defense Approves SGB Treatment For Trauma In Israel

HISTORIC BREAKTHROUGH: Ministry of Defense Approves SGB for Trauma in Israel – Please help us bring this lifesaving treatment to those in need!

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Erase PTSD Now is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking development that marks a turning point in the fight against trauma and PTSD.For the first time ever, the Ministry of Defense in Israel has fully subsidized the Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB) procedure to treat trauma. This milestone was achieved this week, when the first patient-who fit the Ministry's specific criteria for eligibility-received the SGB treatment under full government funding. This achievement not only validates the effectiveness of the SGB, which continues to show significant clinical improvements for over 75% of Israelis treated and tracked in recent months, it also underscores the power of data collection and proven outcomes in driving institutional support for innovative care solutions.Philanthropic support is urgently needed to expand access to this rapid-acting, highly effective treatment for the growing number of Israelis suffering from PTSD. The PTSD Advisory Council in Israel has emphasized the need for additional research to expand knowledge about the procedure's effectiveness within the Israeli population.Erase PTSD Now, a U.S.-based 501(c)(3), has been providing access to the breakthrough SGB treatment for PTSD for over 15 years. It is now spearheading an effort to treat 1,000 Israelis urgently seeking relief.Please join us in this life saving effort. Together, we can make a profound difference.

