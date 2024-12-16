Jordanian Crown Prince, Delegation Leave Kuwait After Official Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- The of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Prince Hussein bin Abdullah and the Jordanian delegation left Kuwait on Monday after an official visit to the country.

Prince Hussein bin Abdullah was bid farewell at the airport by the Crown Prince Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Chief of the National Guard Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah, and other officials.

