Jordanian Crown Prince, Delegation Leave Kuwait After Official Visit
12/16/2024 7:08:12 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- The crown prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Prince Hussein bin Abdullah and the Jordanian delegation left Kuwait on Monday after an official visit to the country.
Prince Hussein bin Abdullah was bid farewell at the airport by His Highness the Crown Prince sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Chief of the National Guard Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah, and other officials.
dss
