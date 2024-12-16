Super Copper Corp. Engages Investor Relations And Marketing Services Providers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Logo

Super Copper Corp. (CSE:CUPR)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SUPER COPPER CORP. (CSE: CUPR) (OTCPK: CUPPF) (FSE: N60) (“Super Copper” or the“Company”) announces that it has entered into a marketing service contract with RMK Marketing Inc. (“RMK”) pursuant to which RMK agreed to provide marketing and investor relation services to the Company. RMK's services will include creating advertorials and campaigns, conducting keyword searches, and coordinating third-party advertisers and marketers. The promotional activity will occur by email and Google. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company agreed to pay RMK $250,000. The agreement is for an initial term of six months, commencing on December 1, 2024, and may be extended by mutual agreement of the Company and RMK. Either RMK or the Company can terminate the agreement at any time on 30 days' notice. The Company will not issue any securities to RMK as compensation for the services. RMK is arm's length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, RMK and its principals do not own any securities of the Company. RMK's business is located at 541 Lana Terrace, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada L5A 3B2, and RMK can be contacted at: ....The Company also announces that it has entered into an agreement with Simone Capital Corp. (“Simone”), pursuant to which Simone agreed to provide investor relations and capital markets advisory services. Simone has agreed to co-ordinate non-deal or deal roadshows and introductory meetings with potential investors, and conduct daily outreach to the investment community. In consideration for the services, the Company agreed to pay Simone a monthly fee of $5,500 plus HST. The agreement commenced on December 9, 2024, and will continue for an indefinite term, subject to termination by either party on 15 days' notice. The Company will not issue any securities to Simone as compensation for the services. Simone is arm's length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, Simone and its principals do not own any securities of the Company. Simone's business is located at Suite 201, 907 Alness St, North York, ON, M3J 2J1, and Simone can be contacted at: ... or +1 (416) 881-5154.About Super Copper Corp.Super Copper is a mining exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of copper and precious metal projects. It is currently developing its joint venture in a prospective Chilean copper property located within the copper-rich Venado Formation in the province of Atacama, Northern Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. |For further information please contact:Zachary Dymala-DoleskyChief Executive OfficerSuper Copper Corp....Tel: +1 (778) 747-2968The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Readers should not rely on information in this summary for any purpose other than for gaining general knowledge of the Company. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the services to be provided to the Company by RMK and Simone. The words“expected”,“will”,“will have”,“will be”,“estimated” and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in any forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions or other factors should change.

Zachary Dolesky

Super Copper Corp.

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.