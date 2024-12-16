Turkish Tourism Companies Explore Azerbaijan's Attractions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Azerbaijan Bureau, under the State Tourism Agency, organized a familiarization visit for representatives of six leading Turkish tourism companies, Azernews reports.

During the visit, participants explored Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, natural landscapes, and tourism opportunities, with a special focus on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Highlights of the trip included visits to the Kangarli Mountains and Alinca Castle, showcasing the region's tourism potential.

In addition, the Turkish delegation held B2B meetings with around 20 local tourism companies, discussing prospects for future cooperation.

From January to November this year, Azerbaijan welcomed 389,173 visitors from Turkey, marking a 14% increase compared to the same period last year. This initiative aims to strengthen tourism ties between the two countries further.