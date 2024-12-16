Turkish Tourism Companies Explore Azerbaijan's Attractions
The Azerbaijan tourism Bureau, under the State Tourism Agency,
organized a familiarization visit for representatives of six
leading Turkish tourism companies, Azernews
reports.
During the visit, participants explored Azerbaijan's rich
cultural heritage, natural landscapes, and tourism opportunities,
with a special focus on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
Highlights of the trip included visits to the Kangarli Mountains
and Alinca Castle, showcasing the region's tourism potential.
In addition, the Turkish delegation held B2B meetings with
around 20 local tourism companies, discussing prospects for future
cooperation.
From January to November this year, Azerbaijan welcomed 389,173
visitors from Turkey, marking a 14% increase compared to the same
period last year. This initiative aims to strengthen tourism ties
between the two countries further.
