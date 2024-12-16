Vivek Oberoi Reveals How His ₹3,400-Crore Startup Adds Fuel To His 'Passion'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Vivek Oberoi recently made big revelations about his money-lending business for students. In a shared by Franchise India, the Great Grandmasti discussed his future plans about introducing a zero-interest payment plan.

As he mentioned that he used his personal brand to draw attention, 48-year-old said, "I set up a start-up which was into education fee financing, non collateralised. That became very big. We reached 12,000 schools, colleges, and universities through a B2B network.

Worth around ₹3400 crore, Vivek's company“went on to connect to the C and owned that data.” This helped the company to get in direct touch with its customers. With its reach totalling to 45 lakh individuals, who were pursuing to school or college education, the company got hold of“rich data,” the actor stated adding,“That's how the company was valued at almost $400 million.”

Thought his company is valued at hundreds of crores, we got to know about another surprising but major habit that the actor is accustomed to do while travelling with his company's employees.“Whenever I fly for a company that I'm a co-founder of, I fly economy with the whole team,” he said, implying the importance of personal touch and the need to connect with employees in business . He further noted that he takes a flight for personal purpose, he books first class or business class tickets.

Discussing the social impact his company has, Vivek said,“When I leveraged my association there.... It had a positive social impact.... I like doing things that create a positive social impact in my country from the grassroots up.”

Furthermore, Vivek noted that his business ventures have given him enough freedom to pursue his passion for acting and focus on stories that resonate with him, as reported by PTI. "Acting is my passion and business is the enabler. It has got me to a point where I can pursue my passion purely, the actor said.