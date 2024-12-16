Diljit Dosanjh Puts One Condition For Upcoming India Shows

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, whose India leg of the Dil-Luminati tour has been a massive rage, is not impressed with the concert infrastructure in India, and he is vocal about it.

The actor-singer recently performed in Chandigarh where he declared that he won't organise live shows in India until the concert infrastructure is sorted so that it makes it worthwhile for the attendees as well.

Several clips of the actor-singer have gone on social in which he could be seen talking about the need to improve the infrastructure for live shows in India.

He said in one of the clips, "Here we don't have infrastructure for live shows. This is a source of big revenue, many people get work and are able to work here. I'll try next time that the stage is at the centre so that you can be around it. Till this happens, I won't do shows in India, that's for sure".

Diljit performed in Chandigarh on Saturday where he dedicated his Dil-Luminati concert to India's newly-crowned International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Champion, Gukesh Dommaraju.

He lavished praise on Gukesh's hard work. He also shared a video from the concert on his Instagram. He also referred to the famous dialogue from the Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa', "Jhukega Nahi (won't bow)" as he said, "Saala nahi jhukega toh kya jija jhuk jayega".

The infrastructure for live shows in India is in need of improvement as India being the biggest consumer market attracts many artists from across the globe. Earlier, playback singer KK was said to have suffered a cardiac arrest after he performed at a packed venue in south Kolkata. The singer's departure created a huge noise over the poor infrastructure and planning for live shows in India.