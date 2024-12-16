Qatar National Day Festivities Set For 974 Beach

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Qatar National Day The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The scenic 974 Beach in Ras Abu Abboud will host a full day of family-friendly festivities to commemorate Qatar National Day on Wednesday, December 18. From 8am to 8pm, visitors can immerse themselves in cultural activities and entertainment.

The beachfront celebration will feature traditional Bedouin-style tents where guests can experience authentic Qatari hospitality.

Food enthusiasts can explore diverse dining options at various restaurants and popular food courts throughout the venue.

The event will also showcase Qatar's rich heritage through traditional, artistic, and cultural exhibitions.

For families with children, the beach will offer an array of water activities and games, ensuring entertainment for visitors of all ages.