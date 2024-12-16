Charlotte Mclaren USA Partners With Soriano Motori To Redefine The EV Market Across North America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The first designs to create a for our OEM and Made in Italy superiority

Racing is our blood since the beginning of it all

This car promises to win the whol european circuit this 2025 season

- Lewis Hamilton

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Charlotte McLaren USA has entered a distribution partnership with Soriano Motori, a prominent electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, to expand the availability of electric motorcycles and supercars across North America. The agreement outlines a goal of delivering at least 1,000 EVs annually over the next three years.

The collaboration aims to bring Soriano Motori's electric vehicles, recognized for their advanced technology and craftsmanship, to new markets. Charlotte McLaren USA will oversee distribution and sales, leveraging its experience in the luxury automotive sector to meet growing demand for sustainable transportation options.

“This partnership represents a significant step in broadening access to premium EVs across North America,” said Ryan Wildrick, CEO of Charlotte McLaren USA.“Soriano Motori's innovative designs and technology align with our vision for the future of mobility.”

Expanding EV Access

Soriano Motori, known for combining Italian engineering with electric mobility solutions, produces a range of vehicles including high-performance motorcycles and supercars. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to sustainability and design excellence.

The distribution strategy will target key metropolitan markets in North America, with plans to enhance customer access to environmentally friendly and high-performance EV options.

Beyond Vehicles: Motorsports and Philanthropy

In addition to its vehicle production, Soriano Motori has established itself in motorsports and philanthropic initiatives. The company competes in the Porsche GT3 Challenge Cup, with driver Daniele von Ballmoos representing the brand. Von Ballmoos is one of the few female drivers in the series and is noted for her contributions to increasing visibility for women in motorsports.

“Racing is an opportunity to test and showcase advanced engineering,” said von Ballmoos.“It's exciting to represent a brand that prioritizes both innovation and inclusivity.”

Soriano Motori also supports global philanthropic efforts through its involvement in polo events, including the UK, French, and Italian Polo Opens. Proceeds from these events benefit causes such as cancer research, children's healthcare, and education initiatives.

Leadership and Innovation

The partnership highlights the leadership of Marco Antonio Soriano IV, the founder of Soriano Motori. Soriano, known for reviving the family's engineering legacy, has been recognized for his focus on sustainability, gender diversity in sports, and social responsibility.

“This collaboration with Charlotte McLaren USA reinforces our mission to advance electric mobility while addressing cultural and environmental challenges,” said Soriano.

Looking Ahead

The rollout of Soriano Motori's vehicles in North America marks a key phase in expanding the EV market. The initiative is expected to reduce carbon emissions, create jobs in the EV sector, and promote adoption of sustainable transportation.

Over the next three years, Charlotte McLaren USA and Soriano Motori plan to execute a targeted marketing strategy, host product launch events, and maintain active participation in motorsports and other high-profile events to build awareness of their products.

About Charlotte McLaren USA

Charlotte McLaren USA specializes in luxury automotive distribution and innovation. The company works with leading brands to deliver high-quality mobility solutions with a focus on performance and sustainability.

About Soriano Motori

Soriano Motori is a global electric vehicle manufacturer that combines advanced technology with Italian craftsmanship. Founded by Marco Antonio Soriano IV, the company focuses on sustainable mobility and social responsibility while maintaining its heritage of engineering innovation.

Claudio TANCA

SORIANO GROUP

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

SORIANO is here to stay another 100 years

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.