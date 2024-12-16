Round Table On Gobustan Held In Nine Senses Art Center

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
As part of the research project "Codes of Gobustan", a round
table dedicated to the study of the phenomenon of Gobustan's
ancient civilization has been held at the Nine Senses Art Center,
Azernews reports.
Leading experts in the field of archaeology, art history,
ecology, and history participated in the event.
The moderator of the round table was the director of the Nine
Senses Art Center Natalia Zhukova, who spoke about the concept of
the exhibition "Codes of Gobustan".
In his speech, the shaman of Gobustan Tarlan Manafov noted that
Azerbaijan has a unique cultural heritage.
"A thorough study of ancient artefacts in Gobustan allows us to
understand and delve deeper into the past. Throughout life, a
person strives to find answers to questions about his origin and
God, as well as other existential topics. Rock paintings in
Gobustan were perceived as a divine manifestation. They are a true
miracle," the shaman added.
Chairman of the NGO "Hayajan", an expert on forest biodiversity,
Aligeydar Mammadov, in turn, offered a unique view of ancient
Azerbaijani civilisations, analysing them through the prism of
sacred beliefs, myths, and customs.
Local historian and head of the initiative group "Hunters for
artefacts" Sabit Jojulu in his report emphasized the importance of
Gobustan tamgas, the need to preserve them, include them in the
register of protected monuments, as well as popularize them through
tourist routes.
In conclusion, answers were given to questions of interest to
the participants of the round table.
Then there was a presentation of the artistic diorama
"Gobustan-3029", created by the talented photographer and director
Ilkin Zafarli. This unique work is a look at Gobustan in the
distant future - in 3029.
The diorama takes viewers to an imaginary reality, where the
sacred territory appears in a new dimension, combining mythology,
modernity and futurism. The author of the work told about the
history of the creation of this work, about what inspired him to
such an unusual artistic research, and revealed the secret meanings
embedded in the details of the miniature.
Then the audience was shown a film by Togrul Avshar, shot in the
picturesque locations of Gobustan, places of power in Azerbaijan.
This film deeply explores the connection of the artist with the
sacred space, showing how being in a place of power can become a
source of inspiration and turns a creative person into a conductor
of great energy.
Through the prism of art, the film reveals how the internal
energy of the area comes to life and is transmitted to the viewer,
becoming part of the great cosmic harmony.
Gobustan, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located near Baku,
Azerbaijan, is a remarkable place that highlights our rich history
and culture. Famous for its stunning rock formations and ancient
carvings, Gobustan provides a fascinating look at the lives of the
people who lived there thousands of years ago.
These petroglyphs, which depict various aspects of early human
life, reveal the struggles and celebrations of our ancestors and
their connection to the environment.
Gobustan State Historical-Artistic Reserve is a destination that
should be at the top of any history buff's list.
The area has been inhabited for thousands of years and boasts
over 600,000 distinct paintings, ranging from 20,000 years old to
as recent as 5,000 years ago. In 2007, Gobustan was declared a
UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site.
Among the 6,000 drawings found in Gobustan are petroglyphs -
stone and iron-age figures depicting hunting scenes, ceremonies,
and rituals.
The famous explorer Thor Heyerdahl investigated the Gobustan
petroglyphs and concluded that the oldest known images of a pirogue
boat are found there.
He also made a sensational hypothesis about a connection between
Norwegians and Azerbaijanis, suggesting that the ancestors of
Scandinavians migrated from Azerbaijan.
Most of the rock engravings in Gobustan depict primitive men,
animals, battle scenes, and other cultural practices.
In addition to the petroglyphs, visitors can see the musical
gemstone known as Gaval Dash, which produces a tambourine-like
sound when struck in various places.
Many Azerbaijani musicians have used Gaval Dash to create
wonderful pieces of music.
The musical stone and the Yallı chain dance were also featured
in the interval act of the semi-final of the Eurovision Song
Contest 2012 held in Baku.
There is also a stone slab with a Latin inscription from the
first century, left behind by the 12th Roman legion of Emperor
Domitian, indicating their stay in the area.
Gobustan has been granted national status since 2006. The
reserve's main goal is to safeguard the ancient rock carvings and
burial mounds found in the area.
Every year, this awe-inspiring open-air museum attracts
thousands of visitors from all over the world.
