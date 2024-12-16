Qatar National Day Occasion To Enhance Values Of Loyalty And Belonging: Awqaf Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Qatar National Day QNA

Doha, Qatar: of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen Al Ghanem considered the National Day of the State an occasion to enhance the values of loyalty and belonging to this generous country, and a renewed and continuous covenant with the fathers who built the nation and the lofty values on which they laid the foundations of the modern State of Qatar.

In a special statement to QNA on the occasion of Qatar National Day, the Minister said that the National Day is a distinctive day in the lives of the people of Qatar for what it represents in terms of meanings of unity and harmony among all who live on this good land.

It recalls the journey of a state full of pride, proud of the glories of the past and the achievements of the present and filled with hope for a bright future, he said, adding that on this day, the people of Qatar remember the importance of unity and solidarity, and the spirit of national identity that unites the spectrum of the people under one banner is strengthened in them.

The Minister noted the National Day is an opportunity to affirm the commitment to continue the path of development and progress that the founder began.

He reviewed the various and numerous achievements made by the different departments of the Ministry, as the Ministry adopted a clear vision consistent with its mission and competencies, within the framework of its organizational structure and its national commitments and responsibilities towards Qatar National Vision 2030, by communicating the call and spreading Islamic culture using all means, sites and platforms, according to a moderate approach, and working to update and develop programs so that these efforts result in strengthening immunization, prevention and protecting young people, youth and girls in society from ideas of deviation and extremism.

The Minister added that the Ministry held educational lessons and preaching lectures in mosques and preaching centers in all regions of the country, and held qualification courses to develop imams, muezzins, preachers, muftis and others, believing in their effective role in advancing the values and morals of members of society.