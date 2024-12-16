National Museum Of Qatar Opens Mal Lawal 4 In Msheireb

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) has unveiled Mal Lawal 4, the one-of-its-kind in the region that celebrates the art of collecting. The will be on view in Msheireb Sahat Al Nakhel Unit X04 until April 10, 2025.

Held under the patronage of Chairperson of Qatar Museums (QM) H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani, Mal Lawal aims to showcase the local heritage and offer insight into the lives of private collectors, collections, and the practice of collecting in Qatar.

With a focus on the 1990s, this edition of Mal Lawal (in English: 'From the old times') adopts a curatorial approach exploring the history of gaming before the turn of the millennium, marked by the evolution of advanced graphic capabilities which spurred remarkable growth in the gaming world.



Foundation laid for electric bus plant at Um Alhoul Free Zone, production from next year

Italian ship Amerigo Vespucci arrives in Qatar, to allow visits onboard free-of-charge Qatar Museum: Witness artists from Urban Truck Art Collective transforming truck into artistic masterpiece

Read Also

The exhibition aims to highlight how collectors have preserved memories of this crucial time in gaming through their collections. Among the highlight objects are consoles and games that date back to the mid seventies, such as Fairchild channel F console and games lent by Fahad Al Kuwari; Sakhr AX-170 keyboard from 1986 lent by Dr. Mohammad Al Kuwari; Atari 2600 console from 1980 lent by Kamal Naji Muhammad, among many more unique objects.

Commenting on the occasion, Director of the National Museum of Qatar Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Thani said:“Since 2012, NMoQ has offered the public a rare glimpse into the private collections of Qatar's collectors, bringing to life their unique stories in an innovative, holistic and immersive way. As such, Mal Lawal 4 is the perfect platform to bring people together under one roof with a shared passion for preserving memories. In this exhibition, we go beyond the walls of our museum and gather diverse communities in this historic location to experience memories of an exciting and crucial time in gaming history. We invite everyone to take a trip down memory lane to this special time with us.”

Speaking on the occasion of the exhibition opening, Msheireb Properties Senior Director of Corporate Communications Dr Hafiz Ali Abdulla, said:“The Mal Awal exhibition of vintage gaming items is a tribute to the deep connection between technology, culture, and community in Doha's history. Msheireb Downtown Doha's sustainable, smart city framework provides a contemporary lens through which visitors can explore the evolution of gaming technology and reflect on how electronics have shaped personal and communal experiences over time.”