Protests object on Georgia suspends EU accession talks until 2028
Date
12/16/2024 1:43:45 AM
(MENAFN) Georgia marked its 18th day of demonstrations Sunday against Primer Irakli Kobakhidze's decision in the previous month to stop negotiations on the nation’s offer to join the European Union, quoting “blackmail and manipulation” from the bloc’s officials.
protestors gathered in the capital Tbilisi to criticize the decision. deputies of different sectors of community marched through the streets of the city all along the day, requesting new parliamentary elections and the freedom of those arrested in similar protests.
In the evening, protesters reunited in front of the parliament building, blocking Shota Rustaveli Street. They hoisted Georgian, EU, and Ukrainian flags, as well as banners bearing anti-government sentiments.
On November 28, Kobakhidze stated that in reply to European political disturbance and alleged blackmail with EU funds, Georgia would stop its EU accession negotiations until 2028, in addition to it would pursue working toward EU enrolment by 2030.
The decision started outrage, with thousands of demonstrators going to the streets of Tbilisi.
