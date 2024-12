Zakir Hussain Dies In US Hospital, Tributes Pour In For Tabla Maestro

Hussain died from complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the family said in a statement.

He had been in hospital for the past two weeks and was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after his condition deteriorated.

Hussain's sister Khurshid Aulia said he passed away“very peacefully”.

“He passed away very peacefully after the ventilation machine was switched off. This was 4 pm San Francisco time,” she told PTI.

Regarded as the greatest tabla player of his generation, Hussain is survived by his wife Antonia Minnecola and their daughters - Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi.

Born on March 9, 1951, he was the son of legendary tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha.

The family said in its statement,“He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy cherished by countless music lovers around the globe, with an influence that will resonate for generations to come.”

In a career spanning six decades, Hussain worked with several renowned international and Indian artistes but it was his 1973 project with English guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L Shankar and percussionist TH 'Vikku' Vinayakram that brought together Indian classical music and elements of jazz in a hitherto-unknown fusion.

Starting at the age of seven, he went on to collaborate with virtually all of India's iconic performers, including Ravi Shankar, Ali Akbar Khan and Shivkumar Sharma, in his career.

His groundbreaking work with Western musicians such as Yo-Yo Ma, Charles Lloyd, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Mickey Hart and George Harrison brought Indian classical music to an international audience, cementing his status as a global cultural ambassador.

Hussain received four Grammy Awards in his career, including three at the 66th awards ceremony earlier this year.

The percussionist, one of India's most celebrated classical musicians, received the Padma Shri in 1988, Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.

As news of Hussain's passing spread, messages of condolence poured in on social media.

Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej remembered Hussain for his“immense humility, approachable nature”.

“One of the greatest musicians and personalities India has ever produced. Along with being the best himself, Zakir ji was known for... being responsible for the careers of numerous musicians, who are now forces to reckon with themselves,” Kej said in a post on X.

“He was a treasure trove of skill and knowledge and always shared and encouraged the entire music community through collaborations and his actions. His legacy will live on forever, and his influence will be felt for generations. He left us too soon,” he added.

American drummer Nate Smith thanked Hussain for“all of the music you gave us”.

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also paid tribute, describing Hussain as an“irreplaceable legend”.

“The world of music will be lesser without tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and his fans all around the world. My prayers, Om Shanti,” she said on X.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta credited Hussain for bringing“an accompanying instrument to the forefront”.

“The maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away a few hours ago. Goodbye Ustad ji. The man who made the tabla sexy, who brought an accompanying instrument to the forefront is gone. Deepest condolences to his family, fans and students around the globe,” Mehta said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called the percussionist“a beacon of India's rich musical heritage and a true custodian of classical traditions”.

“Ustad Zakir Hussain was instrumental in popularising Indian music across the globe, serving as a beacon of India's rich musical heritage. A true custodian of classical traditions, his contributions to the arts remain unparalleled. His passing is a monumental loss to culture and humanity. Heartfelt condolences to his loved ones,” Vijayan said.

Expressing his condolences to Hussain's family, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called him a“cultural ambassador who bridged borders and generations with his mesmerising rhythms”.

“The Padma Vibhushan tabla maestro and percussionist, gloriously took forward the legacy of his father with exceptional performances and collaborations. His numerous national and international honours are a testament to this,” Kharge said.

Music, film fraternity remembers 'ustadji', 'most famous Indian musician' Zakir Hussain

Sarod virtuoso Amjad Ali Khan, sarangi exponent Kamal Sabri as well as film stars Akshay Kumar and Kamal Haasan paid rich tributes to Zakir Hussain, calling the tabla maestro a“phenomenon” and“one of the most loved Indian musician in the world”.

Words fail me at this point, said Amjad Ali Khan in an X post.

“I am completely heartbroken and devastated to hear about Zakir Bhai. Ustad Zakir Hussain was a phenomenon. He was indeed one of the most loved musicians the world saw,” he wrote.

Sabri called Hussain's death a“great loss” to all forms of music, be it Indian classical or global.

“He was an amazing musician who represented Indian music on the global stage for a long time,” he told PTI.

“He was an inspiration. It's an irreparable loss... He was the most famous Indian musician world over,” classical vocalist Wasifuddin Dagar told PTI.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar said he is“pained” to know about the multiple award-winning percussionist's death.

“He was truly a treasure for our country's musical heritage. Om Shanti,” he wrote on X.

“Maestro forever,” Kareena Kapoor Khan said on Instagram.

Kamal Haasan shared a picture of himself with Hussain playing the tabla on social media.

“Zakir Bhai! He left too soon. Yet we are grateful for the times he gave us and what he left behind in the form of his art. Goodbye and Thank you,” the veteran Tamil actor posted on X.

There will never be another Ustad Zakir Hussain, said music composer Vishal Dadlani on Instagram.

Musician Karsh Kale, known primarily for his experimental tabla playing within electronic music contexts, shared an image of a black square on social media set to the instrumental music piece called 'Zakir' by Hussain. The caption read:“No words.”

“You made India richer. Thank you for your contribution,” wrote BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut on her Instagram Stories alongside an old video of Hussain.

According to US-based vocalist Anuradha Palakurthi, Hussain was beyond any gharana, or a musical lineage in Indian classical music.

“There are so many gharanas in Hindustani Classical music but I think Zakir Hussain sahab was one man who transcends gharana. He was not of one gharana but of every gharana,” Palakurthi told PTI.

